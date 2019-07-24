Pharma Grade Magnesium Trisilicate Market Introduction, Research Objectives, Overview, Segment by Application, share by Players, Rate Analysis, Forecast 2026.

Magnesium trisilicate is an inorganic compound that is used as Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) in an antacid formulations for the treatment of peptic ulcers. The gelatinous silicon dioxide is formed by the reaction of magnesium trisilicate with gastric contents, which protects ulcerated mucosal surfaces and accelerates healing. It is also used as anti-adherent and lubricant in tablet manufacturing process by avoiding sticking of the tablet content to the tablet punches while compressing. Furthermore, it acts as edible oil purifier, which reduces percentage of fat from oil making it reusable. Pharma grade magnesium trisilicate is widely used by restaurants and food industries as anti-caking agent. Properties such as antioxidant, odor absorbent, and decolorizing makes it as a suitable ingredient for cosmetics.

Pharma Grade Magnesium Trisilicate Market Driver

Safe use of magnesium trisilicate as an antacid medication for pregnant and lactating mothers suffering from acidity is expected to propel growth of pharma grade magnesium trisilicate in global market over the forecast period. For instance, National Health Service in June 2014, stated that magnesium containing antacids are safe to use by pregnant and lactating mothers. Their use for dyspepsia and gastro-esophageal reflux is considered to be compatible with breastfeeding. Also, No adverse effects in breastfeeding infants have been reported.

Pharma grade Magnesium Trisilicate Market Restraint

Prohibitions on import of pharma grade magnesium trisilicate in different countries are expected to restrain growth of the pharma grade magnesium trisilicate market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2017, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) prohibited import of medicines included under Headings 3003 and 3004, which consists magnesium trisilicate tablets and suspensions as one of the product.

Pharma grade Magnesium Trisilicate Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global pharma grade magnesium trisilicate market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America region is expected to hold dominant position in pharma grade magnesium trisilicate market, owing to rising prevalence of gastric ulcer caused by H. pylori infection. For instance, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of U.S. statistics 2014, stated that about 30 to 40 percent of people in the U.S. suffer from H. pylori infection, which is associated with gastric ulcer. Thus, this statistics suggests rising demand for antacid, in turn fueling growth of pharma grade magnesium trisilicate market.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth in the global pharma grade magnesium trisilicate market due to rising involvement of key players in organizing business exhibitions. For instance, Tominta Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., is participating in Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients (CPhI) and Pharmaceutical Machinery and Equipment Convention (P-MEC) event in December 2018, in India to help companies for adopting latest trends and innovations in the pharmaceutical market and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Key players operating in pharma grade magnesium trisilicate market include elitechemical.com, Osian Marine Chemicals Pvt.Ltd., Tomita Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Vasundhara Rasayan Limited, Meha Chemicals, Par Drugs & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Ams Fine Chemicals, and, Elite Chemicals