Philip Morris Found Violating FDI Rules in India for Years

The USA based tobacco company was found violating Indian government’s rule banning FDI in cigarette making companies

2010 marked the year during which the Indian government began taking counter measures towards decreasing the smoking and chewing tobacco related diseases and fatalities in the country. Ban was imposed on chewing tobacco, while cigarettes were imposed with heavy taxes, meaning a much higher price. In a bid to reduce the smoking habits of the Indian populace, the government also placed a ban on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in cigarette making. A rule which Philip Morris International has been found violating for years now.

The anti FDI policy imposed in 2010, saw companies like Japan Tobacco exiting the Indian market, as they found their business model was no longer feasible in the wake of new regulatory impositions. Philip Morris on the other hand, partnered with tobacco company Godfrey Phillips, and had their famous Marlboro cigarettes locally manufactured. The deal between the two companies was finalized in 2009, even before the FDI rules were established. Since then, Godfrey Phillips has been manufacturing the Marlboro cigarettes, while Philip Morris’s India division was responsible for wholesale trading, and promoting the brand. Documents showing Godfrey Phillips receiving payments from Philip Morris from 2009 till January 2018 were procured by the authorities.

The issue has brought about divided opinions from lawyers and enforcement officials across the country. While some believe their practices are directly violating the FDI policy, others are of the opinion that there is no such provision under the laws to prohibit such a practice. Technically, Philip Morris’s activities are just exploiting a glaring loophole in the policy. Lawmakers have opined that the company paying a local player to manufacture their goods, is exactly what they were trying to avoid. There have been calls to incorporate remedies to such loopholes in the policy and make it airtight.