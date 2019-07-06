Philippines Radiotherapy Market Study 2019: Impressively growing Opportunities and Global Business Forecast 2026

Radiotherapy, also known as radiation therapy, uses ionizing radiations that deliver targeted beams of radiation to kill and destroy cancer cells. The advanced technology used in radiotherapy works by bombarding cancerous cells with radiation to kill them, while minimizing damage to the healthy cells around them. Radiotherapy is the most potent treatment for cancer and when integrated with advanced technologies such as image guided therapy, which leads to enhanced control over tumor and toxicity.

Initiatives by various organizations to increase accessibility to radiotherapy is expected to support the market growth

Increasing initiatives by various government organizations to increase access to radiotherapy among patients suffering from cancer in Philippines is expected to create lucrative environment for the Philippines radiotherapy market growth.

For instance, due to high prevalence of cancer in Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH), Philippines, in 2016, decided to strategically establish cancer centers in hospitals to make quality radiation therapy services more accessible to cancer patients, especially those outside Metro Manila. According to DOH, following hospitals had linear accelerators and other devices installed in the facility; Southern Philippines Medical Center, Cagayan Valley Medical Center, Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, Bicol Medical Center, Zamboanga City Medical Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, and Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Philippines radiotherapy market size was valued at US$ 17.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

High prevalence of cancer in Philippines is expected to significantly increase the demand for its treatment procedures including radiotherapy and significantly support the Philippines radiotherapy market growth. For instance, according to the data published by Philippines Statistics Authority, in February 2018, neoplasms (also called as cancer) was found to be second leading cause of death after ischemic heart disease in Philippines and accounted for 10.4% of total death cases or around 60,470 death in 2016.

According to the Philippines Cancer Society in 2017, around 109,280 new cases of cancer were diagnosed among which around 48,138 were males and 61,142 were females.

High price and presence of alternative to radiotherapy is expected to be major factor negatively affecting the Philippines radiotherapy market growth

High price of radiotherapy devices such as CyberKnife and Gamma knife is expected to be one reason limiting its adoption, as setup of such devices needs high investment, which is not easily affordable by small hospitals in Philippines. Hence, high price of novel radiotherapy devices is expected to be a major factor limiting its adoption and restraining the market growth in Philippines. For instance, according to the data published by First Dayton Cancer Care, CyberKnife is more expensive than ordinary linear accelerator devices. Investment cost for setting up such device is around US$ 5 million.

Furthermore, presence of alternative methods such as chemotherapy is expected to affect the adoption of radiotherapy and restrain market growth According to the new guidelines, radiation-emitting medical devices are subjected to a new customs clearance release procedure administered by the Philippines FDA.

For shipment of each radiation-emitting devices in Philippines, importers must obtain Clearance for Customs Release (CFCR) certificate issued by the FDA’s Center for Device Regulation, Radiation Health, and Research (CDRRHR). Applications are processed within 3 working days for a fee of US$ 6 (Philippines Peso 300) per device. One of the required elements of the CFCR application is a certificate of product registration issued by the national authority in the country of origin. This document must be authenticated by the Philippines embassy in the country of origin.

Key players operating in the Philippines radiotherapy market include Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., RaySearch Laboratories AB, Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Isoray Inc., Nordion Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ion Beam Applications SA, and Hitachi, Ltd.

