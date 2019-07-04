Plasmapheresis Device Market to witness major growth in coming years

Plasmapheresis is a procedure in which blood is separated into cells and plasma (liquid). The plasma is then removed and replaced with fresh frozen plasma. It is done to treat variety of autoimmune disorders such as myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, sickle cell anemia, guillain-barre syndrome, and lambert- eaton myasthenic syndrome where autoantibodies are generated harming the body. Plasmapheresis can stop this growth of auto antibodies by removing the plasma that contains antibodies and replacing it with new plasma. Plasmapheresis can be performed using a semipermeable membrane-based device in combination with hemodialysis equipment.

Plasmapheresis Device Market – Drivers

Strategies used by the key players such as acquisitions, is expected to boost growth of the plasmapheresis device market. For instance, on September 2018, Shire plc. (SHP) acquired sanaplasma AG, augmenting plasma collection network. The acquisition of sanaplasma AG is expected to increase Shire’s access to plasma in the longer term and also widens its European plasma collection network, complementing existing core capabilities in plasma supply and manufacturing. This will also help to increase the customer base in the European region which in turn will raise demand for Plasmapheresis devices in the market.

Moreover, Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corporation (BPC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Biotest US Corporation, was acquired by Grifols Shared Services North America, Inc., in August 2018. This acquisition comprises 22 BPC plasma collection centers that manufactures critical care therapies to treat life threatening disorders. This acquisition of BPC will lead to increased availability of number of resources for plasma collections and likely to stimulate the growth of plasmapheresis devices in the global market.

Plasmapheresis Device Market – Restraint

Stringent regulatory norms, and government permissions to the companies involved in plasma exchange and collections are expected to hamper growth of the market. For instance, according to an article published in Neurology India 2017, there is a need for procuring and periodically renewing permissions and licenses from regulatory authorities for providing plasma exchange.

Plasmapheresis Device Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global plasmapheresis device market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America region is expected to dominate in the global plasmapheresis device market attributed to high prevalence of autoimmune diseases which require frequent plasmapheresis tests. For instance, according to American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) 2017 report, 50 million Americans are suffering from autoimmune disorders.

European region is expected to witness significant growth rate due to increase in the development of plasmapheresis devices. For instance, in October 2016, Fresenius Kabi, a company based in Germany, got FDA approval for its Aurora Xi Plasmapheresis System. The device is designed to improve the process of blood plasma collection, particularly speeding up the filtration process and allowing for more donors to donate in the same amount of time.

The key players operating in the plasmapheresis device market are Asahi Kasei Corporation., Terumo Corporation, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd., Infomed SA, and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

