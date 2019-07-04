Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor Market: Analysis of Rising Business Opportunities with Prominent Investment Ratio by 2026

Plasminogen activator inhibitors also known as Serpin E1 is a protein present in the body whose elevated levels are responsible for thrombosis and atherosclerosis. (Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor Type 1 (PAI-1) is mainly secreted by the endothelium (cells lining blood vessels), and adipose tissues whereas Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor Type 2 (PAI-2) is secreted by the placenta and only present in significant amounts during pregnancy. PAI-1 plays an important role in aging and is secreted in senescent cells. Complete plasminogen activator inhibitor 1 deficiency (complete PAI-1 deficiency) is a disorder that causes abnormal bleeding.

Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor Market – Driver

Increasing number of pipeline drugs for treating wounds and thrombosis can propel the growth of plasminogen activator inhibitor market. For instance, Denver Health and Hospital Authority is undergoing clinical phase II study for treating thromboembolism and wounds by aspirin and rosuvastatin. The study aims to measure PAI-1 and tissue plasminogen activator inhibitor levels in the plasma after drug treatment. The study started in February 2017 and is estimated to complete in December 2021.

Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor Market – Restraint

Increasing product recall due to variations in the PAI kits is responsible for uneven results which is affecting the growth of plasminogen activator inhibitor market. For instance, in July 2016, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) recalled IMUBIND Plasma PAI-1 Enzyme Linked Immunosorbant Assay (ELISA) kits manufactured by American Diagnostica, Inc. The recall was initiated due to unacceptable microwell to microwell variation in the section of the ELISA plates that is typically used for the calibrators. This product affected the reproducibility of the results which can restrain the market.

Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global plasminogen activator inhibitor market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America region is estimated to hold prominent position in plasminogen activator inhibitor market due to increased involvement of government initiatives for creating awareness of this rare disease. For instance, in U.S. two organizations, Hemophilia Federation of America (HFA), and National Hemophilia Foundation are working for creating awareness for this genetic disorder. Furthermore, Affected members of the disease are from the Old Order Amish community of eastern and southern Indiana, America developed trauma, extensive sub periosteal bleeding after minor jaw trauma, and epidural hematoma (in an infant) after a head injury according to Nation Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) August 2017.

Africa region is also likely notice wide growth in the global plasminogen activator inhibitor market owing to rise in research activity for plasminogen activator inhibitors. For instance, in 2017, World Health Organization (WHO) of Arica completed study on the relation of PAI in the pregnant women with preeclampsia for disease severity. They concluded Plasma levels of PAI-1 are increased early in pregnancies complicated by preeclampsia.

