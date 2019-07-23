Point of Care Diagnostics Market Strategies and Forecast Till, 2018-2026: Coherent Market Insights

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Report 2018-2026 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market. The report starts with the basic Point of Care Diagnostics industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Market Description:

Cancer prevalence is increasing worldwide and often it is diagnosed in late stage, which affects the medical decision significantly. As cancer may be potentially cured if diagnosed in early stages, the importance of rapid point of care diagnostic tests is increasing in medical sector. Currently, cancer diagnosis is done by invasive techniques such as biopsy. Rapid biomarker identification tests are not present in extensive number. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has approved breast cancer test in March 2018, offered by the company 23andMe. This cancer test is capable of diagnosing three of the 1000 mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes associated with increased risk of breast, ovarian, and prostate cancer. Cancer point of care diagnostic/biomarker testing holds huge potential for market growth, as there is no significant competition in this sector.

Global Top Key Players Of Point of Care Diagnostics Market :

Point of Care Diagnostics Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Point of Care Diagnostics sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Acon Laboratories, Inc., Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Trinity Biotech Plc, and Siemens Healthineers.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide 2018-2026 Point of Care Diagnostics Market is analyzed across major global regions. CMI also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas:

Region Segmentation:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, By Technology: Lateral Flow Agglutination Assays Flow-Through Solid Phase Biosensors

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, By Application: Cardio Metabolic Testing Infectious Disease Testing Nephrology Testing DoA Testing Blood Glucose Testing Pregnancy Testing Cancer Biomarker Testing Others

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, By End User: Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Home-Care Settings Others

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, By Geography: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East Africa



Further in the report, the Point of Care Diagnostics market is examined for Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin. These points are analyzed for companies, types, and regions. In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and region is also included. The Point of Care Diagnostics industry consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise figures are also provided in this report.

