Polybutadiene Market Segments With The Aid Of An Effective Customer Segmentation Strategy

The Polybutadiene Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

The Polybutadiene Market research report further delivers an meticulous outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Polybutadiene market growth, consumption volume, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period. Polybutadiene Market Research report has split into type, as well as, applications to help the industry. This is mainly because of complete deep research and provided the current market situation apart from offering outlook.

Polybutadiene is a polymer formed by polymerization of 1, 3-butadiene. It is a synthetic rubber, which is mostly used in the production of tires, and also to enhance the resistance of polystyrene and ABS (acrylonitrile butadienestyrene). Production of golf balls and coating of electronics also require polybutadiene. High resistivity of polybutadiene is a major factor augmenting its demand in tire manufacturing plants.



Polybutadiene Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global polybutadiene market is classified as:

High cis polybutadiene

Low cis polybutadiene

High trans polybutadiene

High vinyl polybutadiene

On the basis of application, the global polybutadiene market is classified as:

Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

Polymer Modification

Tire Manufacturing

Chemical industry

Others

Leading Players in Polybutadiene Market Includes: JSR Corporation, PJSC Sibur Holding, Mitsubishi Corporation, Firestone Polymers LLC, China Wanda Group, Kuraray Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., and Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., among others.

Polybutadiene Market Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the forecast period. Rubber market of this region is growing at a significant pace, owing to the economic growth and increased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) witnessed over the past few years. Thailand is the world’s top natural rubber producing country followed by Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Growth of automobile industry—the major end-use industry in the region—is further propelling the demand for polybutadiene.

The North America polybutadiene market is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period. Presence of major end-use industries such as automotive and the tire, further augments the demand for poybutadiene. According to the International Trade Administration, value of automotive parts exports from the U.S was US$ 81 billion in 2015.

The Europe tire market has witnessed a moderate growth over the past couple of years. However, the region witness high import of tires. According to the European Tire and Rubber Manufactures Association, 206,672 tires were sold in 2016, with an increase of 2% from the previous year.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Polybutadiene market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done.