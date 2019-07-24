Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market 2018–2025: Analysis, Status, Type, Application, Regions, Market Size by Players

The Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

The Polyethylene Terephthalate Market research report further delivers an meticulous outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Polyethylene Terephthalate market growth, consumption volume, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period. Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Research report has split into type, as well as, applications to help the industry. This is mainly because of complete deep research and provided the current market situation apart from offering outlook.Polyethylene terephthalate is the most common plastic resin of polyester made from the combination of two monomers. Polyethylene terephthalate, also referred to as PET or PETE, is a remarkable cost and energy efficient packaging material, which possesses properties of versatility, strength, and recyclability, thus being used in various end-use industries such as packaging and textile.

The polyethylene terephthalate market is projected to boost an excellent sustainability during the forecast period (2017-2025). However, growing environmental pollution from the chemical and petrochemical industries is expected to be one of the key concerns for the PET market. Despite various environmental concerns of PET use, it is much favorable in comparison to steel, aluminum, glass and other materials used for packaging, due to its high weight bearing capacity and light weight, which in turn reduces the transportation cost by utilizing less space and weight.



Leading Players in Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Includes: Alpek S.A.B de C.V., RTP company, BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, Indorama Ventures, M&G Chemicals, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Far Eastern New Century, and Quadrant AG among others.

Market Dynamics

Among product type, carbonated soft drink segment is expected to hold dominant position in the polyethylene terephthalate market over the forecast period, at a CAGR of over 10.1% in terms of revenue, and 8.1% in terms of volume. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, it is estimated that the carbonated soft drink segment will reach over 7.70 billion by 2017. Since PET bottles or packaging materials are used as an alternative to silica glass and acrylic materials due to its superior resistance to micro-organisms, the demand for PET will increase, thereby driving growth of the global PET market.

Stringent government regulation is expected to be one of the key challenges for global PET market during 2017-2025. For instance,

On March 18, 2016, Government of India, Ministry of Forest and Environment (MoEF) introduced plastic waste management rule 2016.

Bureau of Indian Standards, IS 14534: 1998— has issued standard guidelines on how to recover and recycle plastic waste and what kind of products could be manufactured from recycled plastics

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done.