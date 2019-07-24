Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market 2018 Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2026

The Polyphenylene Sulfide Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) is a semi-crystalline, high temperature engineering plastic, which is widely accepted across various industries for its remarkable features such as high mechanical strength, high temperature and chemical resistance. These properties of PPS make it an appropriate alternative of choice for various metals and thermosets. The demand for PPS has significantly increased in across applications such as automotive components, filter bag in coal boilers, and electrical & electronic products. Polyphenylene sulfide or PPS can be bought in diverse forms and grades, including fibers, films, coatings, filaments and compounds.

Unfilled PPS resin holds the ability to be melt spun as well as melt blown, so as to offer fabrics and fibers that have applications in flame-resistant clothing, filtration media and conveyor belts. Various reinforcing materials such as glass fibers help in reinforcing polyphenylene sulfide to enhance its thermal and mechanical properties. PPS is generally applied in injection molding processes and can even be turned into films and coatings. These versatile properties make PPS a preferred choice for diverse applications across various industries.

Polyphenylene Sulfide Market Taxonomy

On the basis of application, the global market is classified into:

Automotive

Electrical & electronics

Industrial

Filter bags

Aerospace

Coatings

Other applications (sterilizable medical, dental, and laboratory equipment, hair dryer grills, and components)

Leading Players in Polyphenylene Sulfide Market Includes: Tosoh Corp., DIC Corp., Toray Industries Inc., Kureha Corp., Solvay SA, China Lumena New Materials Corp., Lion Idemitsu Composites Co. Ltd., FORTRAN Industries LLC, Initz Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang NHU Special Materials, among others.

Key players focusing on organic growth strategies to ensure sustainable growth in the polyphenylene sulfide market

Various leading companies in the global polyphenylene sulfide market have been launching new products with more advanced features to increase the application area and in turn enhance market presence of the players. For instance, DIC introduced impact modified PPS, an elastomer-modified PPS, which possessed features such as elongation, improved strength, excellent performance even under high temperature and humidity, and low flash level. Apart from this, a few key companies are expanding their production facilities in order to cater to growing demand for PPS. For instance, in April 2014, Celanese Corporation, a specialty materials company, announced the expansion of its Nanjing, China manufacturing facility. The company added a new PPS compounding unit to the facility, which helps in replacement of thermo sets and metals in certain applications like aerospace, automotive and electronics. The PPS market is expected to witness increasing competition over the near future with emergence of various local players focusing on capitalizing on lucrative growth opportunities on offer in the market.

