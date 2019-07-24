Polyurethane Adhesives Market 2018: Business Analysis, Overview, Scope, Size, Forecast 2026

The Polyurethane Adhesives Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

The Polyurethane Adhesives Market research report further delivers an meticulous outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Polyurethane Adhesives market growth, consumption volume, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period. Polyurethane Adhesives Market Research report has split into type, as well as, applications to help the industry. This is mainly because of complete deep research and provided the current market situation apart from offering outlook.

Polyurethane-based adhesives are used in bonding solid and relatively inflexible substances and provides high UV resistance. Polyurethane polymers are formed by the reaction of isocyanate and a polyol. Both isocyanates and polyols used in the process contain two or more functional groups per molecule. They are used for bonding wood, leather, metals, cured epoxy, rubbers, tile, glass, plastics, concrete, and brick. Excellent strength, fast curing time, good optical clarity, good abrasion and chemical resistance, and good strength & impact resistance are some of the key features of polyurethane adhesives.



Polyurethane Adhesives Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the Polyurethane Adhesives market is classified into:

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

On the basis of technology, the global Polyurethane Adhesives market is classified into:

Dispersion

Solvent-borne

Reactive

Hot Melt

On the basis of end-use industry, the global Polyurethane Adhesives market is classified into:

Building & Construction,

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Automotive

Furniture

Footwear

Leading Players in Polyurethane Adhesives Market Includes: Huntsman Corporation, 3M, Sika AG, Ashland Inc., Arkema S.A., H.B. Fuller, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Scott Bader Company Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Company.

Polyurethane adhesives are gaining increased acceptance in the home construction industry, owing to bonding ability to many types of substrates which includes plastic, glass, wood and concrete. Two-part polyurethane adhesives are usually used for bonding ceiling drywall to roof rafters. The first stage mechanism is to immediately avoid a caving-in effect on vertical surfaces and the second stage is to provide a strong and permanent seal. Moisture-curable polyurethane adhesives are extensively used in subflooring and for carpentry applications such as staircases and cabinets. The use of a polyurethane adhesive can prevent separation cracks forming due to seasonal changes which can cause wood to contract and expand. In Automotive industry, polyurethane adhesives are used in for vehicle interiors and for bonding windshields.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Polyurethane Adhesives market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done.