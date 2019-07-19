Potato Processing Market Revenue : Growth drivers and Trends 2019 – 2026

Potato Processing Market

The report firstly Elaborate the Potato Processing Market: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The global potato processing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,327.3 million in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of revenue during 2017– 2025.

Market Insights:

Frozen potato segment, based on product type, is estimated to dominate the potato processing market in 2017. Frozen potato is widely used by various quick serve restaurants such as Subway, McDonald’s, and Burger King. Urbanization, modernization, growing population, and increased per capita spending also contribute to the growth of frozen potato segment. Fresh potato is the fastest growing segment by product type of the potato processing market. Fresh potatoes are further processed to get dehydrated potatoes. Dehydrated potatoes also has a significant market share in global potato processing market. Cull potato is used as animal feed for beef and dairy cattle as it is an excellent source of digestible proteins, carbohydrates, and amino acids. Production of bioethanol from potato peels is another growing application of potatoes. Potato starch can be used as an adhesive. Glue, animal feed, and biofuel are important applications of potatoes, which contribute to a significant market share.

Coherent Market insights report, Potato Processing Market 2018 – 2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Some of the major players in the global potato processing market include Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Agristo NV, Aviko B.V., Farm Frites International, Idahoan Foods, Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. Kg, J.R. Simplot Company, Lamb Weston Holdings, Leng-D’or, Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients, McCain Foods Limited, and The Kraft Heinz Company.

