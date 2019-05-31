Powder Metallurgy Market Growth and Development 2025|GKN, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Hitachi Chemical, Fine Sinter, Miba AG, Porite, PMG Holding, AAM, Hoganas AB

Powder metallurgy (PM) refers to processes by which materials or components are made from metal powders. PM processes can avoid, or greatly reduce, the need to use metal removal processes, thereby drastically reducing yield losses in manufacture and often resulting in lower costs. Powder metallurgy is also used to make unique materials impossible to melt or form in other ways.

The global Powder Metallurgy market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Request for Sample [email protected] https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/sample/273123

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

GKN

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Hitachi Chemical

Fine Sinter

Miba AG

Porite

PMG Holding

AAM

Hoganas AB

AMETEK Specialty Metal Products

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Burgess-Norton

Carpenter Technology

Diamet

Dongmu

Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy

Weida

Major applications as follows:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

Others

Major Type as follows:

Ferrous

Non-ferrous

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 GKN

3.1.1 Company Information

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.2.4 Recent Development

4 Major Application

4.1 Automotive

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Automotive Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Electrical and Electronics

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Electrical and Electronics Market Size and Forecast

5 Market by Type

5.By Ferrous

5.1 Ferrous

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Ferrous Market Size and Forecast

5.2 Non-ferrous

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Non-ferrous Market Size and Forecast

6 Price Overview

7 Conclusion

Else, Place an Enqiry of this research [email protected] https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/quiry/273123

About Us:

Worldwide Market Reports is your one-stop repository of detailed and in-depth market research reports compiled by an extensive list of publishers from across the globe. We offer reports across virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. The in-depth market analysis by some of the most vastly experienced analysts provide our diverse range of clients from across all industries with vital decision making insights to plan and align their market strategies in line with current market trends. Worldwide Market Research’s well-researched inputs that encompass domains ranging from IT to healthcare enable our prized clients to capitalize upon key growth opportunities and shield against credible threats prevalent in the market in the current scenario and those expected in the near future.

Mr. Shah

Worldwide Market Reports

Tel: +1 415 871 0703

Email: [email protected]