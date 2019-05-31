Powder Metallurgy Market Growth and Development 2025|GKN, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Hitachi Chemical, Fine Sinter, Miba AG, Porite, PMG Holding, AAM, Hoganas AB

Powder metallurgy (PM) refers to processes by which materials or components are made from metal powders. PM processes can avoid, or greatly reduce, the need to use metal removal processes, thereby drastically reducing yield losses in manufacture and often resulting in lower costs. Powder metallurgy is also used to make unique materials impossible to melt or form in other ways.
The global Powder Metallurgy market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
GKN
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Hitachi Chemical
Fine Sinter
Miba AG
Porite
PMG Holding
AAM
Hoganas AB
AMETEK Specialty Metal Products
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
Burgess-Norton
Carpenter Technology
Diamet
Dongmu
Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy
Weida
Major applications as follows:
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Industrial
Others
Major Type as follows:
Ferrous
Non-ferrous
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.2 Global Market Size
2 Regional Market
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 GKN
3.1.1 Company Information
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries
3.2.1 Company Information
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.2.4 Recent Development
4 Major Application
4.1 Automotive
4.1.1 Overview
4.1.2 Automotive Market Size and Forecast
4.2 Electrical and Electronics
4.2.1 Overview
4.2.2 Electrical and Electronics Market Size and Forecast
5 Market by Type
5.By Ferrous
5.1 Ferrous
5.1.1 Overview
5.1.2 Ferrous Market Size and Forecast
5.2 Non-ferrous
5.2.1 Overview
5.2.2 Non-ferrous Market Size and Forecast
6 Price Overview
7 Conclusion
