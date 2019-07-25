Powered and Manual Hospital Beds Market boosting the growth: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2026

Global hospital and manual hospital beds are expected to create million dollar opportunities for players between 2016 and 2023. In the last few years, the demand for hospital beds was largely driven by renovation in hospital infrastructure and rise in healthcare expenditure especially in developing regions.

Hospital beds have been serving the purpose of patient care in various medical institutions and terminal patient care in many residencies. Household beds can be difficult to clean and maintain hygiene for a longer period of time, hospital beds on the other hand are quite versatile and robust, they are easier to clean and maintain for a longer period of time. Hospital beds can be set to any inclination or reclined as per the patient’s condition or comfort. This is generally done manually by medical assistants or nurses, with the help of levers fixed to the beds, upon a physician or patient’s request. In addition, many modern hospital beds have the provision of electrical assistance for movement as well as for patient monitoring.

These are known as powered/electrical hospital beds and are well suited in conditions where limited assistance is available, or when patient requires a particular resting position. Hospitals beds are also custom made for various patient or medical institution setting, such as psychiatry beds, pediatric beds, outpatient beds, maternity beds, bariatric beds, terminal patient beds, ambulatory, and intensive care unit beds. Maternity beds were developed to assist obstetrician and expectant mothers offer a comfortable zone for child birth, the beds are additionally equipped with foot rest and provisions for birthing electronic devices. Bariatric beds, on the other hand are specifically designed to occupy heavily obese patients weighing more than 100kg, the locomotion systems are also equipped to assist the movement of patients. Wheel assisted mobility in beds were a great boon in hospital setting as the need for patient transfer was eliminated. Manual beds are particularly helpful in settings where electric supply is not consistent. Whereas electronic beds are more expensive than manual beds and require periodic maintenance.

Increasing healthcare spending and emergence of better healthcare facilities to drive the sales of hospital beds worldwide

Improving healthcare amenities along with rise in healthcare spending is expected to bolster the demand for powered and manual hospitals worldwide. Replacement cycle might add to the growing numbers. There has been a spur in hospital up gradation in developing regions especially China and India – creating lucrative market opportunity for the players, however, at a sluggish rate.

Market Taxonomy:

End-use

Product Type

Application

The hospital beds market is also divided in terms of rental, fresh purchase and refurbished hospital beds. The rental hospital beds see a larger market in the residential hospital beds market. On the other hand, refurbished beds are opted by government hospitals and small scale clinics that hold a restricted budget.

Asia Pacific to dominate the powered and manual hospital beds market

Asia Pacific represents for highest number of hospital. Most of these hospitals are fitted with over 250+ beds. China leads the market with hospitals over 69 thousand in count. India trails behind China with over 15 thousand hospitals. The region collectively holds a major market share of overall hospital beds market.

Europe follows Asia Pacific. High healthcare expenditure coupled with presence of better healthcare amenities is expected to propel the hospital beds market in the region. The region is primarily driven by UK, Germany and France. Russia and Poland are expected to gain considerable market share in Europe.

North America ranks third in terms of sales of hospital beds. Most of the demand in the region is primarily driven by U.S. As per the estimates, U.S. accounts above 85% of overall hospital beds market in North America.

Latin America and MEA are expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period.

Powered and manual hospital beds market is highly fragmented market with significant presence of regional players

Some of the hospital bed manufacturers and distributors include: Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Carevel Medical Systems Private Limited, Getinge AB, Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation Linet spol S.r.o, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Meditech (India) pvt ltd, Linet Group SE, etc to name a few.