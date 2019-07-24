Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market 2018-2026 Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Market Shares, Sales, Production, Consumption

The Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

The Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market research report further delivers an meticulous outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market growth, consumption volume, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Research report has split into type, as well as, applications to help the industry. This is mainly because of complete deep research and provided the current market situation apart from offering outlook.

Pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs) are adhesives that bond dissimilar materials on application of pressure. These adhesives are dry adhesive, as they do not require heat, water, or solvents to initiate bonding. Pressure sensitive adhesives are used to affix a wide range of materials, including plastics, wood, paper, metals, and glass. These are thick at room temperature, they are simple to install, have short curing times, and exhibit peel resistant and shear resistant properties. Thus, these adhesives are widely used for their beneficial properties over other adhesives. PSAs are also cost-effective as compared to other adhesives, welding and brazing. The demand for these adhesives is thus increasing, resulting in growth of the global pressure sensitive adhesives market.



Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Taxonomy

On basis of type of resin

Rubber-based Natural Synthetic

Acrylic Water-based Solvent-based

Silicone

EVA

Others (Polyurethanes, Hybrid, and Others)

On basis of application

Tapes Coating Single Coated Double Coated Reinforced Others Tape Type Specialty Tape Masking Tape Packaging Tape Consumer Tape Others

Labels Permanent Peelable Frost-Fix High Tack



Leading Players in Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Includes: The Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Chemicals, Arizona Chemicals, BASF SE, Scapa Group Plc, Avery Dennison, Arkema, and Henkel Ag & Co.

Packaging is the largest end use industry, due to demand from tapes and labelling segment. PSAs are used as temporary sealant in packaging and bandages in the healthcare sector. These applications are possible due to the shear and peel properties of PSAs. A lower shear and peel resistance than other adhesives makes it a prime candidate for temporary sealing.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. This is primarily due to increase in consumption of goods in major developing markets of India and China. This has led to demand in the retail labelling segment. In addition, packaged food and beverages consumption has increased due to on-the-go lifestyle. This has directly translated into packaging and PSA market growth.

The demand for high value specialty tapes has risen in the regions of Europe and North America. These regions are expected to experience torpid growth due to market maturation.

