Primary Biliary Cholangitis Treatment Market 2018: Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) is a rare disease characterized by chronic progressive liver disorder. It majorly affects women and usually occurs in middle age ranging between 30 to 60 years. It is also called as biliary cirrhosis. PBC tends to affect the small bile duct present in the liver. Primary biliary cholangitis is divided into four stages including stage 1 with no significant scarring to stage 4 known as cirrhosis. PBC is triggered by the combination of factors such as autoimmune, genetic, and environmental factors.

Get Exclusive Sample Report at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2555

Market Dynamics

Increasing number of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals for the drugs to treat PBC is contributing to the market growth. For instance, in May 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) in adults with an inadequate response to UDCA. Furthermore, in 2016, Ocaliva was assigned fast track designation and orphan drug designation by the U.S. FDA.

Moreover, in February 2018, U.S.FDA granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to Calliditas Therapeutics AB, specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in development of high quality pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need in niche indications, in Stockholm, Sweden, for the treatment of Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Increasing number of pipeline studies is expected to drive the primary biliary cholangitis treatment market growth

Increasing pipeline studies to develop prominent treatments for rare diseases such as primary biliary cholangitis are expected to boost the primary biliary cholangitis treatment market size. For instance, in October 2018, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., initiated placebo-controlled and randomized phase 3 clinical trial for seladelpar 5-10mg. The aim of the study was to evaluate safety and efficacy of seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and to determine inadequate response or intolerance to ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA). The study is estimated to complete in December 2021.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Treatment Market- Regional Analysis

Regional segmentation of the global primary biliary cholangitis treatment market comprises North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is anticipated to witness lucrative primary biliary cholangitis treatment market growth, owing to growing initiatives by market players to develop advance treatment options for PBC. For instance, in October 2016, TARGET PharmaSolutions, Inc., U.S.-based Company, in collaboration with Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., launched its TARGET-PBC (Primary Biliary Cholangitis) platform. TARGET-PBC platform has been created to improve the understanding of real world treatment patterns in PBC.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2555

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Treatment Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the primary biliary cholangitis treatment market include Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Lumena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., TARGET PharmaSolutions, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Retrophin, Inc., Calliditas Therapeutics AB., and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) pharmaceutical.