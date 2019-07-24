Protein Expression Systems Market by Type, Stage, End-User Outlook

Protein expression is an integral tool in biological research and it is gaining significant traction as a pharmaceutical production mechanism for biological therapeutics. The biotechnology industry uses both cell types prokaryotic (bacteria) and eukaryotic (animal, fungi, and plant) to synthesize recombinant proteins. The choice of the host cell depends on the protein expressed. The demand for recombinant proteins has increased as more applications in several fields are commercially available. Recombinant proteins have been utilized as tools for cellular and molecular biology.

Get Exclusive Sample Report at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2383

Market Dynamics

The demand for protein therapeutics has increased considerably, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and development of plasma-derived therapies. In recent years, proteins expression systems have gained significant traction for therapeutic applications and the number of proteins launched or approved into clinical trials has continually increased. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) data of 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved more than 140 recombinant therapeutic proteins for human use and several hundred are currently in development.

Increasing demand for protein therapeutics is expected to drive the protein expression systems market revenue

Rising incidence of various diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and genetic disorders is the major factor driving growth of protein expression system market. For instance, protein-based drugs such as insulin, can treat a wide variety of conditions with remarkable effectiveness. Moreover, high efficiency of protein therapeutics and minimum risk of side effects associated with protein therapeutics is attracting manufacturers to invest in the protein expression systems research and development. Recombinant proteins such as enzymes and biologics are useful in the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and food industries.

Furthermore, advances in protein-engineering technologies allow drug developers and manufacturers to modify and develop desirable functional characteristics of proteins of interest while maintaining product efficacy and safety. For instance, in 2017, HumanZyme Inc., a leading supplier of novel recombinant human proteins and growth factors expressed in human cells, announced the launch of HumanKine(r) Interferon gamma (IFN gamma) expressed from HEK293 cells. IFN gamma protects against bacterial, viral, and protozoan infections.

Protein Expression Systems Market Restraints

Despite tremendous application of protein therapeutics in R&D and drug development, in some cases, the production of recombinant proteins can be expensive, complex, and time-consuming. Moreover, the recombinant proteins produced in cells may not be the same as the natural forms, therefore the difference can reduce effectiveness of therapeutic recombinant proteins and even cause side effects.

Protein Expression Systems Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global protein expression systems market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America protein expression systems market is expected to generate significant revenue share during the forecast period, owing to increasing biopharmaceutical research and development investment and activities from public and private organizations. For instance, according to Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), 2016, member companies invested around US$ 58.8 billion in research and development in 2015, of which, majority was by all biopharmaceutical companies in the U.S.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2383

Protein Expression Systems Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global protein expression systems market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Lonza Group Ltd., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Synthetic Genomics Inc., Lucigen Corporation, Promega Corporation, ARTES Biotechnology GmbH, ProteoGenix, Addgene Inc., Geneva Biotech, Profacgen, and Peak Proteins Ltd.