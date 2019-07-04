Quercetin Dihydrate Market Transform Health Care Sector to New Peak

Quercetin is a plant flavonoid found in variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, and leaves. It is used as an ingredient in nutritional supplements and prepared foods. Quercetin dihydrate is formed by removing moisture from quercetin, which is more effective and highly concentrated form of the compound. Quercetin is marketed as a nutritional supplement and helps in reducing inflammation, allergies, and body fat.

Quercetin Dihydrate Market– Drivers

Increasing research activities to identify novel uses of quercetin dihydrate for treating various diseases can be expected to boost growth of the quercetin dihydrate market during forecasted period. For instance, research published in Public Library of Science (PLOS One) Journal in March 2017, reveals that quercetin may be effective in blocking inflammatory compounds released by mast cells during allergic conditions and it is useful in managing allergic rhinitis.

Furthermore, research published in Nutrition Research journal in January 2018 states, quercetin supplementations may boost the antioxidants of body to defend against infections and can be useful in protecting exercise-induced oxidative damage of body. This is attributed to the fact that quercetin supplementation was associated with significant reduction in lipid peroxidation in red blood cells.

Moreover, rising approvals for use of quercetin dihydrate in tablet manufacturing as bulking agent in drug compounding is expected to propel growth of the quercetin dihydrate market during the forecasted year. For instance, in July 2018, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved quercetin dihydrate as one of the ingredient as a bulk forming agent in the drug compounding.

Quercetin Dihydrate Market– Taxonomy

By Product Type

Powder,Solution

By Application

Atherosclerosis,Chronic Infections,Cosmetics,Nutraceuticals,Allergy & Inflammation

Quercetin Dihydrate Market– Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global quercetin dihydrate market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is projected to be the leading region in the global quercetin dihydrate market during the forecast period due to rising exhibitions of buyers and suppliers from the dietary supplement, beverage, functional food, personal care, and sports nutrition industries. For instance, SupplySide West 2018 organized in November 2018 in the U.S. where, Indena S.p.A. introduced Quercefit. Quercefit was designed for sports nutrition positioning, by using phytosome delivery system. This system allows more bioavailability and high absorption of quercetin.

Key players operating in the quercetin dihydrate market include Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Hunan Yuantong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Prinova Group LLC., PVP Sociedade Anonima, Baoji Herbest Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., Chengdu Biopurify Phytochemicals Ltd., Apollo Scientific Ltd., and Aceto Corporation.

