Recombinant Human Endostatin Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2026

Endostatin is a protein located in most Basement Membranes (BMs) in the body such as vascular basement membranes. A number of clinical studies have validated the significant survival benefits of recombinant human endostatin in treating late stage Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC). Therefore, recombinant human endostatin (Endostar) was approved by the State Food and Drug Administration of China (CFDA) in September 2005, for the treatment of NSCLC. Endostatin is expressed in various organs, with the highest levels in liver, lung, and kidney.

Recombinant Human Endostatin Market Drivers

Government initiatives to reduce prices of anticancer drugs is expected to drive growth of the recombinant human endostatin market during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2018, Government of China took initiatives to reduce prices of anticancer drugs by 44%. Chinese National Health and Family Planning Commission organized a national-wide drug price and reimbursement drug list negotiation, in which a total of 39 products have been successfully added including recombinant human endostatin.

Increasing research and development activities for identifying potential uses of recombinant human endostatin is expected to propel growth of the market. For instance, according to a paper published in the journal Nature, September 2015, a study was conducted to evaluate effects of recombinant human endostatin in combination with radiotherapy for treating esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and to discover its potential mechanisms. These findings suggested that recombinant human endostatin is a potential anti-angiogenic agent in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma mainly when combined with radiotherapy.

Recombinant Human Endostatin Market Restraint

Increasing challenges in significant production of recombinant human endostatin is expected to hinder the market growth. For instance, in April 2017, according to a National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) report, tumor treatment needs large quantities of biologically active recombinant human endostatin, which in turn requires production of large quantities of recombinant human endostatin. This process is difficult as it based on recombinant DNA technology and also have low success rates for the treatment of cancer. Furthermore, the cost of recombinant human endostatin is high and it has short half-life. Endostatin is unstable since, endostatin-purification process may denature its structure and the resultant yields may be low.

Recombinant Human Endostatin Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global recombinant human endostatin market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global recombinant human endostatin market over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of cancer in the U.S. For instance, According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 1,633,390 new cancer cases were reported in the U.S. in 2015 and the number is expected to reach to 1,735,350 in 2018.

Key players operating in the global recombinant human endostatin market include, Pfizer Inc., Novus Biologicals, Biocon, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Yantai Medgenn Ltd., FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS Co., Ltd., PeproTech, Inc., Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Genexine, Inc., Hetero., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Novartis AG.