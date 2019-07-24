Renewable/Bio Jet Fuel Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2026

Renewable/Bio Jet Fuel Market report 2018-2026 focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. These research report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The Renewable/Bio Jet Fuel market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Renewable/Bio Jet Fuel Industry.

Biomass based aviation fuels are considered as a promising alternative for conventional fossil fuel based aviation fuels. Bio jet fuel is made from vegetable oils, sugars, animal fats and waste biomass, and can be used in existing aviation jet engines without any modification. The first test flight with bio jet fuel was completed in 2008 by Virgin Atlantic.

The global Bio Jet Fuel market was pegged at 6,888.6 Mn Liters in 2017 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period (2019 – 2026), to reach 28,379.1 Mn Liters by 2026.

Major players operating in the global Bio Jet Fuel market include, Gevo, Inc., Red Rock Biofuels LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Virent Inc., Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc., Neste Oil Corporation, AltAir Paramount LLC, S.G. Preston Company, SkyNRG BV, Eni SpA Total S.A., and BP PLC

