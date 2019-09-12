Research Evaluates Effect of Antioxidants on Oxidative Stability of Safflower Biodiesel

Researchers from University of Extremadura assessed the effect of butylated hydroxyanisole and tert-butylhydroquinone on the oxidative stability of safflower biodiesel

Increasing concern regarding global warming and pollution has led to focus on alternative energy sources such as biodiesel. Biodiesel offers zero-net carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, biodegradability, storage safety, efficient combustion, low sulphur content, lubricity, and good performance in diesel engines. Now, a team of researchers from University of Extremadura evaluated the performance of butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) and tert-butylhydroquinone (TBHQ) on the oxidative stability of safflower biodiesel to comply with the UNE-EN 14214 standard.

The team used a wide range of concentration for each antioxidant and for combined use to assess the additive, synergetic or inhibitory effect of both antioxidants in combination. The team also conducted detailed classification of safflower biodiesel and determined the impact of the antioxidants on the most representative parameters. The effect of antioxidants on safflower biodiesel viscosity was investigated and the team found increase in viscosity as the concentration of antioxidant added was higher. The team found that safflower offered acceptable yield of biodiesel production and that BHA and TBHQ are efficient in enhancing the oxidative stability of safflower biodiesel.

Barring the oxidative stability, majority of safflower biodiesel features were in agreement with the standard. The team noted that simple addition of antioxidants can vary viscosity of biodiesel during storage. Moreover, TBHQ was superior to BHA at the same concentrations. The team did not witness any synergistic effect when BHA and TBHQ was used in combination. The effect of their combined use was inhibitory and undesirable. The Fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) profiles had a strong impact on the oxidative stability. The use of BHA and TBHQ also had impact on viscosity and an increase in viscosity was observed. Both the initial viscosity and oxidative stability of biodiesel play major role in compliance for standard range. The research was published in the journal MDPI Energies on May 21, 2019.