Researchers Develop Quantum Material That Warn of Neurological Disease

Researchers of Purdue University and Argonne National Laboratory have developed this new quantum material.

Researchers conducted a study, wherein the ability of a quantum material to automatically receive hydrogen when placed beneath an animal model’s brain slice was demonstrated. Quantum material possess electronic properties, which cannot be explained by both classical physics and that gives it a unique edge over other materials used in electronics such as silicon.

The new material was tested on two molecules by the researchers. The two molecules include glucose, which is a sugar essential for energy production and dopamine, a chemical messenger that regulates movement, emotional responses, and memory. The amount of dopamine is very low in the brain and even lower for people with Parkinson’s disease. Therefore, it is difficult to detect this chemical. Earlier detection of dopamine levels means sooner treatment of the disease.

The new material is around nine times more sensitive to dopamine than methods that we use currently in animal models. The quantum material owes its sensitivity to strong interactions between so-called ‘correlated electrons’. When the material was placed in contact with glucose molecules, researchers observed that the oxides would spontaneously grab hydrogen from the glucose via an enzyme. The same happened with dopamine released from a mouse brain slice.

The material had strong affinity to hydrogen, which allowed the material to extract atoms on its own without a power source. Shriram Ramanathan, a Purdue professor of materials engineering said, “The fact that we did not provide power to the material for it to take in hydrogen means that it could bring very low-power electronics with high sensitivity. This could be helpful for probing unexplored environments, as well.”