Researchers Produce Ammonia By New Cleaner Process

Researchers from the University of Tokyo used readily available lab equipment, recyclable chemicals, and a minimum energy for producing ammonia.

The new clean and cost-effective process is known as Samarium-Water Ammonia Production (SWAP) process, which promises to scale down ammonia production and improve access to ammonia fertilizer to farmers worldwide.

Haber-Bosch process is one of the major processes used to produce ammonia. However, this process has its disadvantages. It can only convert 10 percent of its source material per cycle so needs to run multiple times to use it all up. The research team expects that the new SWAP process will help in improving the situation.

Professor Yoshiaki Nishibayashi’s special molybdenum-based catalyst is capable of producing 4,350 ammonia molecules in around four hours before it expires. SWAP process can produce ammonia at 300-500 times the rate of the Haber-Bosch process and at 90 percent efficiency. Moreover, this process can be performed on a table-top chemistry lab if appropriate source materials are available. On the other hand, large-scale industrial equipment is required to carry out the Haber-Bosch process. This could afford access to those who lack the capital to invest in such large, expensive equipment. Also, the raw materials help in saving cost and energy.

Nishibayashi said, “A strong motivation was to make the SWAP process possible on a desktop scale. I hope to see this process democratize production of fertilizers. So it is not just about the upfront costs but also the continued cost and energy savings of raw materials. My team offers this idea to help agricultural practices in the places which need it the most.”