Resveratrol Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

Resveratrol belongs to a class of polyphenolic compounds called stilbenes. Resveratrol can be derived from red grape skin, Japanese knotweed (polygonum cuspidatum, peanuts, blueberries and some other berries and have potential antioxidant activities. It causes the body to efficiently detoxify molecules that oxidize other molecules and tissues as other antioxidants. Resveratrol is widely used in cosmetic industry as anti-ageing treatment and used as a dietary supplement to treat and manage ageing. Furthermore, resveratrol have properties to treat and manage various disease such as cancer, cardio-vascular disease, diabetes, neurological diseases, and others.

Market Dynamics

Increasing launches and approvals of new resveratrol products in the market is expected to drive the global resveratrol market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in, 2016, VitaMonk, a natural products manufacturer company, expanded its portfolio with the launch of resveratrol and pterostilbene products. Resveratrol and pterostilbene are powerful antioxidants and work together to help the body to naturally boost production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP).

Furthermore, rising prevalence of ageing population, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, neurological diseases and others are expected to rise demand for resveratrol products. For instance, according to data published by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in 2016, Asia Pacific constituted around 60% of the world’s geriatric population. It was estimated that in 2016, around 547 million people were aged above 60 years in Asia Pacific and this number is expected to double and reach around 1.3 billion by 2050.

According to the American Heart Association statistics 2018, cardiovascular disease is the leading global cause of death, accounting for over 17.9 million deaths per year in 2015, and is expected to grow to over 23.6 million by 2030.

Application of Resveratrol in Cosmetics and Dietary Supplements is Expected to Significantly Support Market Growth

Global cosmetic industry is witnessing robust growth and is expected to expand in the near future. This is due to increasing awareness of skincare among the population. The application of resveratrol in cosmetic industry is expected to drive global resveratrol market growth during the forecast period. Various key players launched its novel skincare products containing resveratrol, as an active ingredient.

For instance, in 2014, SkinCeuticals, a company involved in development of skincare products, expanded its resveratrol portfolio, with launch of Resveratrol B E, an antioxidant night concentrate, which drives skin’s internal antioxidant defense system and helps to heal and reduce skin damages. Resveratrol B E contains a maximized concentration of 1% pure soluble resveratrol synergistically enhanced with baicalin and vitamin E for extra antioxidant protection. Launches of such novel products are expected to support growth of global resveratrol market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global resveratrol market include SkinCeuticals, Evolva SA, DSM Nutritionals, Jeunesse Global, VitaMonk, Helix Healthstore, Terraternal, Andorra Life, ResVitale, LLC, Endurance Products Company, RevGenetics, SiChuan Xieli Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others.