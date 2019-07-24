Saliva Collection Devices : Focusing Long-Term Professional Industry and Making New Commitments to the Sustainable Future

Saliva is the most favored sample of choice in diagnosis due to ease of collection. Salivary biomolecules have provided an aperture in surveying a person’s health and well-being. Saliva contains a myriad of salivary proteins, which could serve as biological markers for diagnosing and tracking the progression of various health conditions, as well as monitoring the effectiveness of medication. Saliva collection devices allow a person to collect resting (unstimulated) saliva or stimulated saliva either via mechanical stimulation or acid stimulation.

Market Dynamics

Rising research activities for saliva collection devices is expected to boost growth of the saliva collection devices in the market. For instance, in July 2017, EquiSal Tapeworm saliva test was launched in the U.S. for detecting tapeworms from saliva of horses. EquiSal saliva collection kits are used for saliva collection, which comprises swabs to be kept in oral cavity of horses.

Furthermore, new marketing strategies by key players are expected to drive growth of the saliva collection devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2018, Mayo Clinic and Helix’s lab launched a solution called, Mayo Clinic GeneGuide. It allows shipment of saliva collection kits to the individual within two days and furthermore, DNA is sequenced for identifying diseases.

Increasing number of saliva collection device approvals is expected to drive growth of the saliva collection devices market

Increase in the number of approvals for saliva collection devices due to its rising need for rapid diagnosis of life threatening diseases is expected to drive growth of the saliva collection devices market. For instance, in February 2015, 23andMe, Inc., received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval to market the first direct-to-consumer genetic Oragene Dx saliva collection test kits under a regulatory classification for novel devices. The company works with DNA Genotek, a subsidiary of OraSure Technologies, Inc, for Oragene Dx saliva collection kits. Saliva collected by these kits is then used to screen for Bloom Syndrome, a genetic disease.

Saliva Collection Devices Market- Regional Analysis

Regional segmentation of the global saliva collection devices market comprises North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America held the major share in the global saliva collection devices market during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of new and innovative product launches in the U.S. For instance, in June 2016, DNA Genotek launched saliva sample collection device ORAcollectDx, an alternative to buccal swabs. The device, ORAcollectDx, is part of saliva-based DNA collection and stabilization devices.

Saliva Collection Devices Market- Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the saliva collection devices market include Quest Diagnostics, Neogen Corporation, AboGen, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., Oasis Diagnostics Corporation, Alere, Porex Corporation., and Salimetrics, LLC.