Scientists Create ‘Smart Cane’, Capable of Determining Patient’s Progress

The cane is equipped with pressure sensors that can determine how much a patient is relying on it

Patients recovering from physical injuries, often have to overcome mobility issues. Rigorous physiotherapy is a tough task to endure, and there is always a certain amount of ambiguity when it comes to measuring the progress levels of the patient. A group of engineers at the University of Malaga, Spain, have created a ‘Smart Cane’, which patients can use during their recovery period, as it tracks their progress rates.

A product of the university’s Embedded Systems Engineering Group, the can houses two pressure sensors, at certain points along its length. Its appearance is precisely resembles a regular cane, so when patients are using it, the smart cane begins assessing the exact amount of weight they are exerting on the cane with each step. The cane also measure the duration for which the pressure is being exerted on it, with each step.

The cane is Bluetooth enabled, and users can connect it to their smartphones. The interface allows them to track their own progress, while sending the information to the patient’s therapist as well, so that they can formulate the required exercises. Based on the pressure readings, the application’s algorithm determines exactly how reliant the patient is on the cane.

Such a pressure sensing cane has been manufactured earlier too, however the makers incurred large production costs, which did not seem viable for mass production. However, this iteration of the cane, designed in Malaga, along with the help Swedish scientists from the Mälardalens University, was built for less than US$ 112. The findings were published in the journal Sensors, on January 26, 2019.

If successfully implemented, there have already been calls to integrate the device with an artificial intelligence system, which can perform on board diagnostics, and perhaps even address more complicated issues concerning the patients’ progress.