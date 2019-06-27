Scientists Develop Self-Driving Cars Predicting Pedestrian Movement

Researchers develop self-driven cars that recognize body symmetry and foot movement with great precision.

A team of scientists at the University of Michigan develop biomechanical neutral network that can detect pedestrian movements in self-driven cars. The technology can recognize future locations and body poses from fifty yards away. The data about human movements and gestures was collected by vehicles with GPS, cameras and LiDAR.

Still images have been shown to the vehicles however, the two dimensional figures cannot detect the movement of the limbs therefore, video clippings of body movements were fed into the technology to understand pace of human’s gait. The system is under observation to understand if the novel system recognizes motions and can make predictions. In case a pedestrian is on his phone, he is too much distracted to pay attention on the road and it is difficult to predict his next move. The system is improving upon the vehicle’s capability to recognize what is likely to happen next. To garner a better understanding about motions, the vehicle with level 4 autonomous features was parked for a several days so that the cameras and LiDAR can record motions of multiple days.

Xiaoxiao Du, U-M research engineer said, “We are open to diverse applications and exciting interdisciplinary collaboration opportunities, and we hope to create and contribute to a safer, healthier, and more efficient living environment.” Currently, the scientists are training the novel system to make predictions about stop and start signs and where the pedestrian’s next step will be. The system also needs to work on the operation that the predictions of pedestrian’s body movements do not coincide with the target destination.