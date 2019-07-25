Seismic Survey Market Analysis to 2026 Scrutinized in New Research

The Seismic Survey Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

Seismic survey is a method used to investigate geological properties of earth and is majorly used to explore natural gas, petroleum, and mineral deposits. Data acquisition, processing, and interpretation are the three phases of seismic survey. This technique determines the time interval between the initiation of waves at a shot point and the arrival of reflected or refracted waves by the seismic detectors. Various techniques including air guns, dynamite blast, and seismic vibrator among others are used for initiation of seismic waves. The amplitude and time are recorded on arrival of these waves at the detector. The time taken by wave to return to the surface gives several information such as types of rocks, possible fluids, and gases in the formation, providing a detailed image of the subsurface and the location of oil and gas reserves.



Market Taxonomy

Global seismic survey market is segmented as:

By Technology Type

2D Seismic Survey

3D Seismic Survey

4D Seismic Survey

Others

By Application

Oil and Gas

Construction

Mining

Others

Leading Players in Seismic Survey Market Includes: Breckenridge Geophysical, LLC, BTW Company Ltd., Dolphin Group ASA, Polaris Seismic International Ltd., Spectrum ASA, Terraseis Ltd., MMA Offshore Limited, Kuwait Oil Company, Seismic Surveys, Inc., and LoneStar Geophysical Surveys LLC.



The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)., Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Market Trends

3D seismic survey was the dominant technology segment in 2017, owing to its advantages such as continuous and clear images of subsurface stratigraphic features and good lateral resolution. 3D seismic survey technology finds applications in reservoir characterization and monitoring reservoir fluid movements. According to Petroleum Geo-Services, the 3D seismic survey demand in 2006 increased up to 120% by the fourth-quarter of 2012 calculated by square km.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Seismic Survey market with analysis of market size by value and volume.