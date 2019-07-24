Shotcrete Market 2018 Forecast to 2025 Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions

The Shotcrete Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

The Shotcrete Market research report further delivers an meticulous outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Shotcrete market growth, consumption volume, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period. Shotcrete Market Research report has split into type, as well as, applications to help the industry. This is mainly because of complete deep research and provided the current market situation apart from offering outlook.

Shotcrete is a technique used to pneumatically spray concrete through a hose at high velocity onto the surface. Factors such as growing underground construction activities such as tunneling and mining activities and rampant growth in infrastructure development are factors expected to boost growth of the shotcrete market during the forecast period (2017–2025). Robotic system segment is expected to dominate the shotcrete market over the forecast period and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% in terms of volume. According to a study conducted by Coherent Market Insights, the global robotic system market is projected to reach over 4,137.25 TCM by the end of 2017.



Leading Players in Shotcrete Market Includes: BASF SE, Heidelberg Cement, Grupo ACS, Lafargeholcim, Cemex, Sika AG, GCP Applied Technologies, U.S. Concrete, Mapei, and Normet. Among others.

Process Insights

Among process, wet-mix process segment accounts for the largest share in the shotcrete market. During the process, cement mixture is mixed with water initially. Then, this mixture is sprayed through a nozzle, where air and shotcrete accelerators are added. The wet-mix process segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period, owing to its wide application in underground constructions, water retaining structures, and protective coatings. Moreover, due to its high efficiency and efficient timing, it is largely used in robotic equipment. In dry-mix process, cement, admixtures, and aggregate are mixed at a specified ratio without water and then, it is sprayed through a high velocity nozzle over the substrate. However, lack of skilled labor and effective transportation facilities are expected to hamper growth of the global shotcrete market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Shotcrete market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done.