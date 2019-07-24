Sinus Dilation Devices Market to Exhibit Skyrocketing Expansion During 2018-2026

Sinusitis is an inflammation of sinus, which causes nose blockage and avoids mucus drainage. Sinus dilation devices are used in patients with nose drainage issues related to nasal sinusitis or sinuses to expand the sinus openings. Different types of sinus dilation devices can be utilized for patients according to the need of the treatment, which includes balloon sinuplasty systems, rhinoscopes, sinus stents, and functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS), and instruments set for sinuses or sinusitis. During balloon sinus dilation procedure, doctor reshapes the patient’s sinus pathway with inflated balloons to open the blocked sinus or nasal pathway. Sinus dilation procedures are generally preferred over antibiotics, decongestants, or steroids, as it provides long-lasting and immediate results.

Get Exclusive Sample Report at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2451

Market Dynamics

Factors driving the sinus dilation devices market are increasing prevalence of chronic sinusitis, growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and favorable reimbursement scenario of surgical treatments for hospital outpatient department. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, around 26.7 million adults in the U.S. were diagnosed with chronic sinusitis. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), over 600,000 ambulatory sinonasal cases are performed each year in the U.S. Centers for Medicare Services (CMS) reassigned the nasal/sinus endoscopy codes, for instance, sphenoid balloon dilation (31297) and maxillary FESS procedures (31267) were reassigned to higher paying Ambulatory Payment Classifications (APCs). This resulted in a significant payment increase of 52.6%, which increased reimbursed cost of both the endoscopic sinus surgeries from US$ 2,009 in 2015 to US$ 3,066 in 2016.

Increasing prevalence of chronic sinusitis is expected to propel growth of the sinus dilation devices market

Sinus dilation device is used in nasal sinusitis and nose drainage issues. High prevalence of chronic sinusitis is expected to propel demand for of sinus dilation devices, which in turn is expected to drive the market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, around 26.7 million adults in the U.S. were diagnosed with chronic sinusitis. Chronic sinusitis affects 146 per 1000 people in the U.S., while in Canada the estimated prevalence of diagnosed chronic sinusitis is around 2% to 2.5% of the population. Sinusitis results in over 18-22 million physician visits per year in the U.S. The socioeconomic burden is valued at US$ 3.4-5 billion annually, for the treatment of this chronic sinusitis.

Increasing adoption of sinus dilation devices in North America is expected to boost growth of the market

North America holds dominant position in the global sinus dilation devices market, owing to high availability of sinus dilation devices in medical settings. Medications such as antibiotics and topical steroids help to open up blocked sinus passages and relieve symptoms. However, these medicines serve as short-term relive and do not fix the condition permanently, therefore, many people in the U.S. are adopting surgical methods for the treatment of this condition. According to the research published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), over 600,000 ambulatory sinonasal cases are performed each year in the U.S.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2451

Key Players

Major players operating in the global sinus dilation devices market include, Entellus Medical, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Acclarent, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corporation, SinuSys Corporation, InnAccel Technologies, and Intersect ENT, Inc.