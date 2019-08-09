Smartphones to Now Have Built-In Cooling Units

China-based brand, Nubia, unveil plans to introduce a smartphone with an in-built cooling fan.

After internal cooling fans for gaming smartphones, it seems regular phones are next in line; and that too with an in-built cooling unit. The Red Magic 3, which was recently unveiled by Nubia, will contain an internal cooling fan in addition to what they describe as a ‘liquid cooling copper heat pipe’. The fan which will be tucked away in its own chamber inside the phone will be secure from any dust or liquids sneaking their way in. As per Nubia’s tests, the fan can run for around 30,000 continuous hours.

The phone will be the first to have an internal cooling fan which, the developers say, can quietly spin up to 14,000 rpm. Combining the fan with the copper heat pipe means that the phone’s performance could possibly be better than other cooling methods, thereby enhancing user experience as a whole.

Apart from these novel additions, the phone is available in three different storage and memory combinations, with a maximum storage capacity of 256GB and a 12GB RAM. The phone’s 6.65-inch FHD + AMOLED display is equipped to reduce lagging issues with an impressive 90 Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the 5,000 mAh battery which comes with a 27W quick charging feature will allow users 60 minutes of uninterrupted gaming after only 10 minutes of charging the battery.

The Red Magic 3 is scheduled to first launch in China on 3rd May 2019, followed by releases in the US, the UK, Canada, and the EU. The price is said to start at 2,899 Yuan (that’s US$ 430), and could increase to 4,299 Yuan ($640) for higher storage of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.