Snøhetta to build Grand Opera House in Shanghai with Outlandish Staircase

The Opera House will host three auditoriums of capacity 2000, 1200, and 1000 seats.

Renowned high-profile architectural firm Snøhetta will be building the Grand Opera House in Shanghai, China. The Norwegian firm has released the design for it featuring an outlandish spiral staircase connecting the roof. The building is aiming to attract a younger audience for the experimental performance, both Chinese and international. The gigantic spiral staircase turns into Grand Avenue for the new public space on the ground floor. The Grand Opera House will be a monumental structure, rendering as a cultural landmark of Shanghai to strengthen its global and cultural influence.

The new Grand Opera House will be constructed in the neighborhood of Expo Houtan which is located in the convex bank in the Riverside area close to Huangpu River. The building’s design is inspired from an open fan which will feature a stunning spiral staircase that will offer public access to the rooftop. The expensive rooftop will offer scenic views to Shanghai city and nearby river. Moreover, large-scale performances will be conducted over there. The interior of the building built with oak floors which will be complemented by silk linings.

The main auditorium will host 2000 seats followed by a 1200-seat stage for intimate performances. There will be another a 1000-seat stage for experimental plays. In the rest of the building, there will be restaurants, museums, galleries, multiple cinema halls, and libraries. The fanning design will be part of the entire building from the lobby to the halls and three auditoriums as well. Snøhetta is popular for its high profile structures. In the recent past, Snøhetta completed the construction of an underwater restaurant ‘Under’ in Norway. The Grand Opera House project is expected to complete by 2023.