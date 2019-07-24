Spandex Market Segmented by Size, Application and key players with Forecast period till 2026

The Spandex Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

The Spandex Market research report further delivers an meticulous outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Spandex market growth, consumption volume, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period. Spandex Market Research report has split into type, as well as, applications to help the industry. This is mainly because of complete deep research and provided the current market situation apart from offering outlook.

Spandex, elastane or lycra is an elastic synthetic fiber. It contains a combination of long chain polglycol, short chain diisocynate, and minimum 85% of polyurethane. Stabilizers and colorants are added to improve quality and enhance appearance of spandex. Spandex offers superior strength, weight, and versatility as compared to rubber. They have high elasticity and can be stretched 500% of their length. It is mainly used in fabrics due to its properties such as ability to be stretched, softness, smoothness, lightweight, easy dyeing, abrasion resistant, resistant to detergent, resistant to body oils and perspiration, and compatible with other materials and fibers. It is commonly used in textile and clothing industry and healthcare industry. Spandex is used in sportswear, active wear, casual clothing, under garments, home furnishings, diapers, bandages, and compression stocking and hoses.



Spandex -Market Taxonomy

On the basis of fabric type, the global spandex market is segmented into

Two Way Spandex

Four Way Spandex

On the basis of production process, the global spandex market is segmented into

Wet spinning

Dry spinning

Melt extrusion

Reaction spinning

On the basis of application, the global spandex market is segmented into

Medical

Textile

Others

Leading Players in Spandex Market Includes: Asahi Kasei Corporation, DuPont, Hyosung Corporation, Indorama Industries Limited, INVISTA, Jiangsu Shaungliang Spandex Co., Ltd, TK Chemical Corp., Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co., Ltd, Yantai, Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd., Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd, and Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd.

Spandex -Market Outlook

Asia pacific is the largest and rapid growing market, owing to industrialization, improved standard of living, low cost of production and processing, and increasing foreign investments. Moreover, the presence of a large number of local players in India, China, and Japan is fueling the market growth.

Europe is witnessed to have a fastest growing market mainly in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Netherlands. This is owing to the growing apparel and textile sector in this region. Thus, there is a significant demand for spandex in Europe.

There is a lucrative demand for spandex in textile and healthcare industry which has augmented the spandex market in North America.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Spandex market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done.