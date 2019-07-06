Spirometer Market Growth Prospects 2019

Difficulty in breathing is a major problem among people across the world. Spirometer is a common test / device used to diagnose and aid in treatment of certain lung diseases. It measures inhalation and exhalation volume of air in one breath. Spirometer is used to diagnose Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and asthma. It is also used to monitor other lung conditions such as chronic bronchitis, pulmonary fibrosis, and emphysema.

Spirometer Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and disorders is expected to propel growth of the spirometer market. According to The World Health Organization’s (WHO) report 2016, around 235 million people suffer from asthma worldwide annually. COPD is a progressive, life -threatening disease, which causes blockage into the air tubes. Hence increasing number of respiratory disease demands for more spirometers and thus support the global spirometer market growth. Key players in the market are focused on launching new products, which is expected to boost growth of the spirometer market. For instance, in April 2018, NuvoAir AB launched smart wireless spirometer for home use. It is a small, wireless, and portable device that can be easily connected to smartphones via Bluetooth.

Similarly, in June 2018, Henry Schein Medical announced the availability of EasyOne Air spirometer with advanced features such as flexible use, color touch screen, Bluetooth and Electronic Medical Record (EMR) connectivity to improve diagnosis of COPD and asthma.

Spirometer Market Restraint.

Use of spirometer device is an inclusion criterion for diagnosis of COPD. Therefore, accuracy and quality of spirometer is crucial for diagnosis and management of such respiratory diseases. Low accuracy and quality of spirometer can lead to failure of diagnosis of respiratory diseases and may hamper growth of the spirometer market. For instance, in December 2016, American Thoracic Society (ATS) tested 17 spirometers for accuracy and quality, which are used in primary care offices with waveform generator. According to ATS results, only 1 of 17 spirometers were accurate, with minimum errors for FVC (forced vital capacity) and FVE 1 (ratio of forced expiratory volume to total volume of air exhaled).

Spirometer Market- Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global spirometer market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the spirometer market. This is owing to increasing collaboration activities and high incidences of respiratory diseases and disorders in the region. For instance, in December 2016, Propeller Health collaborated with Medical International Research (MIR). Under this collaboration, Propeller Health incorporated MIR’s clinical spirometer into its digitally-guided respiratory therapy platform to improve management of respiratory conditions such as COPD and asthma. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the spirometer market over the forecast period. This is owing to focus of key players in launching new products in the market. For instance, in September 2018, Sibelmed launched Datospir AIRA (spirometer) in three models: disposable, turbine, and Fleisch. This product has advanced features such as Bluetooth connectivity, visual indicator, ergonomic handle, temperature sensor, auto shut down and USB connectivity.

Key players operating in the spirometer market include Care Fusion, Philips Healthcare, Welch Allyn, NuVoAir, Propeller Health, Medical International Research, Cardioline, Sibelmed, Cosmed, Masimo Corporation and Fisher, and Paykel Healthcare Limited.

