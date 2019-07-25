Spunbond Nonwoven Market by Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2026)

The Spunbond Nonwoven Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

Spunbond nonwoven refers to porous flat sheets and fabrics like materials, made from molten plastic or plastic films or long fibers bounded together by hot-press. They are different from other fibers, as they are not made by knitting or weaving and they do not require conversion of fibers into yarn. Bonding is applied to raw material, which is thermoplastic in nature, such as polypropylene, polyesters, etc. Spunbond nonwoven have various properties, such as they are resistant to heat and chemical, porous, burst strength, elongation to break, and have gram per square meter (GSM) range from 10 to 150.



Spunbond Nonwoven Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of material type, the spunbond nonwoven market is segmented into:

Polyester Spunbond Nonwoven

Polypropylene Spunbond Nonwoven

Polyethylene Spunbond Nonwoven

Polyurethane Spunbond Nonwoven

Polyamide Spunbond Nonwoven

Others

On the basis of functions, the spunbond nonwoven market is segmented into:

Non-disposable

Disposable

On the basis of application, the spunbond nonwoven market is segmented into:

Agriculture Crop Cover Fruit Net Shade Net Anti-Hail Net Bale Wrap Net

Medical & Hygiene Face Masks Diapers Gowns Hand warmers Sanitary Napkins Under Pads Bed Linen Cosmetic Applicators and Removers Wipes

Automotive Air Filters Airline Headrests Dash Insulators Side Liners Flood Covers



Leading Players in Spunbond Nonwoven Market Includes: Pegas Nonwovens SA (Luxembourg), Avgol Nonwovens (Israel), Johns Manville Corporation (U.S), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan), RadiciGroup SpA (Italy), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S), Berry Plastics Group, Inc. (U.S), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Kolon Industries, Inc. (South Korea), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Schouw & Co. (Denmark), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Mogul (Turkey), and Fitesa S.A. (Brazil).

Spunbond Nonwoven Market Outlook:

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the spunbond nonwoven market with China, India, and Japan being the major economies in this region. One of the primary growth factor in the market is its increasing use in agricultural activities. Since the use of pesticides pose harmful threats, farmers are now using nonwoven fabrics to cover crops, root control bags, biodegradable plants pots, greenhouse shading, and seed blankets leading to the growth of the spunbound nonwoven market in this region.

North America was the largest region for the spunbond nonwoven market in 2016. One of the major driving factors for spunbond nonwoven products is its increasing use in the healthcare, automotive, and personal care and hygiene industry. For instance, Kimberly-Clark, one of the leading players in the personal care and hygiene market extensively uses spunbond nonwoven for wiping applications.

