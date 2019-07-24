Staple Fibers Market to become Leading Performer for Global Investors with increasing Business Opportunities by 2026

The Staple Fibers Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

Natural fibers derived from plants or animals, such as raw cotton, wool, hemp, and flex that can be twisted to form yarn are known as staple fibers. Silk is an exception for staple fibers as it is a filament yarn. Filaments delivered from various sources are heated, cooled, and crimped to develop strength. Depending upon the requirement, fibers are cut into ½ to 18 inch long fibers, which are packed and processed into yarn. Spinning process of these fibers includes processes, such as opening, bending, carding, drafting, roving, spinning, and winding. Among which bending, carding, and drafting are critical steps.

Staple fibers have high mechanical strength and they can easily be recycled. They offer excellent resilience for all filling activities. Staple fibers are used in manufacture of next generation, thermal-bonded high loft nonwovens mattress, which are comfortable as compared to other mattress.

Staple Fibers Market Taxonomy

On the basis of raw materials, the global staple fibers market is segmented into:

Woven

Nonwoven

Industrial

On the basis of structure, the global staple fibers market is segmented into:

Solid

Hollow

On the basis of end-use industry, the global staple fibers market is segmented into:

Automotive

Construction

Furnishing

Personal Care

Filtration

Others



Leading Players in Staple Fibers Market Includes: W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG, TEIJIN FRONTEIR Co. Ltd., Sateri International Co. Ltd., Hubei Botao Synthetic Fiber Co., ltd., ADVANSA, and Kayavlon Impex Pvt. Ltd.

Staple fibers are widely used in furniture, owing to properties such as durability, comfort and excellent aesthetics. Polypropylene staple fiber (PPSF) are also used for RCC building construction and manufacturing of tiles, cement sheets, and hume pipes. This improves strength of the cement/RCC. Fiber reinforced concrete (FRC) known as Portland Cement concrete is reinforced with staple fibers thus improving concrete properties. Polypropylene fibers of 0.5% to 1% are normally used in concrete. Natural white polypropylene fibers of 3 and 6 Deniers and in lengths of 6, 12 and 20mm respectively are commonly used in various applications. In automotive industry, staple fibers are used for soundproofing of vehicles.



