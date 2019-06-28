Starbucks Is Going Green By Testing Recyclable Cups

The American coffeehouse chain is all set to test compostable cups in various key markets and launch them in stores by 2022.

The American coffeehouse chain in July 2018, swore to eliminate straws made out of plastic in all the stores across the globe by 2020 and using recyclable cups instead is another effort in the same direction. Starbucks announced to test the recyclable, reusable and compostable cups to serve cold brews and Frappuccino beverages by 2022. It uses around seven billion cups across the globe and the plastic lining around the cup makes it difficult to be recycled, thereby degrading the environment.

Starbucks Coffee official tweeted on March 20, 2019, “Today we are one step closer to a recyclable and compostable coffee cup, and will test several designs in select cities around the world.” The American company is going to test various types of cups in the year 2020 in key markets such as London, San Francisco, Vancouver, Seattle and New York. The design of the cups are to be chosen from the winners of the NextGen Cup Challenge which was launched by Starbucks in 2019 in collaboration with Closed Loop Partners. The main aim of the event was to bring all the industrialists, recyclers and entrepreneurs all under one roof to conclude solutions to develop recyclable and green cups.

The company is also planning to manufacture recyclable straw lids for cold beverages and place them in all of the stores by summer 2019, in various cities across Canada and the United States. It also plans to give away different straws to the customers made from supplementary materials. However, the plastic straws will be made available to the customers who ask for it.