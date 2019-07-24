Stereotactic Systems Market by Revenue, Present Scenario and Growth Prospects To 2026

Stereotactic systems are mostly used in minimally invasive surgical technique for precisely directing the tip of a delicate instrument or beam of radiation in three-dimensional coordinates to locate target part inside the body and to perform ablation, biopsy, lesion, injection, stimulation, implantation, radiosurgery (SRS), and others. Stereotaxic surgery is mostly used to locate lesions in the brain and deliver radiation therapy for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. During radiation therapy, it is used to focus high-intensity radiation on targeted areas to shrink tumors. Stereotactic systems are effective for guiding fine-needle aspiration biopsies of brain lesions.

Stereotactic Systems Market Drivers

Rapid innovation in minimally invasive surgery techniques is one of the major factors, which is expected to boost growth of the stereotactic systems market. For instance, in November 2018, Monteris Medical, published the favorable clinical data for its NeuroBlate Laser Ablation after Stereotactic Radiosurgery (LAASR) for patients with brain metastasis in the Journal of Neurosurgery. The NeuroBlate System is a minimally invasive, robotically controlled laser thermotherapy that uses MRI-guided laser light to ablate unwanted tissue in the brain where the lesion originates. Monteris is exclusively focused on advancing both LITT technology and clinical research to serve the unmet needs of neurosurgeons and their patients.

Furthermore, in December 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved GammaPod, new system of Xcision Medical Systems, LLC. GammaPod is a noninvasive stereotactic radiotherapy system intended for treating cancer in breast tissue.

Moreover, in March 2018, Sunway Medical Centre (SunMed), Malaysia’s multi-disciplinary Medical Centre, introduced Leksell Gamma Knife Icon (an advanced radiation machine, which was manufactured by Elekta AB). It is used for the treatment of various neurological disorders and brain conditions that require open brain surgery.

Stereotactic Systems Market Restraints

However, some risk factors associated with the use of stereotactic systems may hamper growth of the market. For instance, in November 2018, the clinical trial for stereotactic body radiation therapy, sponsored by Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, was terminated due to major side effects while treating patients with advanced head and neck cancer.

Stereotactic Systems Market- Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global stereotactic systems market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Based on region, North America is projected to gain major share in the stereotactic systems market, owing to expansion of various key players in this region. For instance, in March 2016, Monteris Medical, a privately held company, started developing innovative laser-based MRI-guided neuroablation tools and solutions in its new facility unit in Plymouth, Minnesota. Moreover, increasing prevalence of Parkinson’s disease (PD) creates demand for stereotactic systems for treating the disease, which will in turn boost growth of the market. For instance, in March 2018, the Parkinson’s Foundation Prevalence Project estimated that about 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with PD each year. This number is predicted to rise to 1.2 million in upcoming years. The combined cost of Parkinson’s disease, including treatment, social security payments, and lost income from inability to work, is estimated to be nearly US$ 25 bn per year in the U.S. alone.

Key players in the stereotactic system market include Alliance HealthCare Services, Micromar Ind. e Com. LTDA, adeor Medical AG, Monteris Medical, Elekta AB., and inomed Medizintechnik GmbH.