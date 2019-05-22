Strategy Consulting Market Global Insights and Growing Trends 2018 to 2025 | Accenture PLC, Deloitte, BCG, Bain & Company, KPMG, McKinsey & Company

Global Strategy Consulting Market Analysis

According to Worldwide Market Reports, The Global Strategy Consulting Market was valued at USD 42.14 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 90.42 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.31% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Strategy Consulting?

Strategy consulting can also be called as boardroom consulting or strategic advisory. This type of consulting is carried out in order to advise organizations on high-level decisions in a manner that is impartial and uses an in depth knowledge on the specific industry in order to be able to deliver the best results. Strategic counselling is considered several consultants as one of the most prominent consultancy services within the professional services industry. This type of counselling places emphasis on the growth of organizational functional or corporate strategies.

Global Strategy Consulting Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. There are several factors that are advantageous to the Strategy Consulting market such as the increasing need for strategic planning for businesses as well as the increasing competition among businesses are driving the growth of the market. Factors such as the cost of the service as well as the lack of awareness are restraining the overall Strategy Consulting market growth.

Global Strategy Consulting Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Strategy Consulting Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Accenture PLC, Deloitte, BCG, Bain & Company, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., CGI Group Inc., PwC., CSC and among others. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

GLOBAL STRATEGY CONSULTING MARKET , BY VERTICAL

• IT & Telecommunication

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Others

GLOBAL STRATEGY CONSULTING MARKET , BY SERVICES

• Corporate Strategy

• Business Model Transformation

• Economic Policy

• Mergers & Acquisitions

• Organizational Strategy

• Functional Strategy

• Strategy & Operations

• Digital Strategy

Global Strategy Consulting Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

