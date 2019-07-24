Surgical Lasers Market Report Puts Limelight On Growth, Opportunities By Coherent Market Insights

Lasers are used in surgeries such as vocal cord, cervical, lung, penile, skin, vaginal, and vulvar surgeries, as these are some of the difficult to treat location areas. Laser surgery is also used for palliative surgery in cancer patients, in order to help the patient feel better or function better even though it may not treat the cancer. For instance, the surgery may involve the removal of a growth, which is making it difficult for a patient to eat comfortably.

Get Exclusive Sample Report at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2604

Market Dynamics

Increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe is likely to drive overall growth of the surgical laser market during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cataract is the prominent eye disorder and around 42 million people were affected by severe loss of vision, with cataract being the main cause in 2014 among 116 countries that were studied. According to an estimation released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the total number of cataract patients worldwide is expected to increase to 30.1 million by 2020.

Increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide is expected to drive the surgical lasers market revenue

Rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer, cataract, kidney stones, and others, technological advancements in surgical lasers, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries are major factors driving the surgical lasers market growth. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases Health Information Center, in 2016, the overall prevalence of chronic kidney disease in the U.S. was around 14%.

Lasers such as ophthalmic lasers are used for treatment of wide range of eye problems. Significant accuracy, low-cost, safe procedure, and convenient ophthalmic tools has increased the demand for ophthalmic lasers. Patients prefer ophthalmic lasers treatment due to pain free procedures and easy availability on an outpatient basis. According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in 2015, approximately 20.5 million people in the U.S. suffered from cataract, mainly those aged 40 years and older. Thus, increasing prevalence of cataract and advantages of laser surgery is expected to drive the surgical lasers market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2604

Surgical Lasers Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global surgical lasers market include Alma Lasers, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Biolitec AG, BISON MEDICAL Co. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cynosure, Inc., Fotona d.o.o., Lumenis, IPG Photonics Corporation, and Spectranetics Corporation.