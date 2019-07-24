Swab Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact Channels to 2026

Swabs are made of absorbent material, which imparts medicinal properties to it. Swab is part of surgery and medicine and it is used in surgical procedures, injuries, at pre injection site and in diagnostic kits to obtain sample. The major role of swab is wound cleansing and disinfection. The antiseptics used in swab are iodine, cetrimide and disinfectant such as alcohol.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of accidents and falls cause’s injuries, which is expected to increase surgical procedures, in turn driving swab market growth. According to World Health Organization (WHO) factsheet in 2018, annually there are around 37.3 million falls, which require medical attention, whereas an estimated 646,000 individuals die annually from falls globally. Moreover, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease is expected to propel treatment via surgery, which is expected to boost the market growth. According to the, World Health Organization (WHO) published in 2009, around 3.8 million men and 4.4 million women die annually from coronary heart disease worldwide. Moreover, according to the same source, the mortality for age between 15 to 59 years, was around 1,332, 000 and for above 60 years of age, it was around 5,825, 000.

Increasing incidence of surgeries is expected to propel growth of the swab market

Swab is used in for cleaning wounds and disinfecting the pre injection site. High prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel demand for surgical procedures, which in turn is expected to drive the market growth. According to the, American College of Cardiology Journal (JACC) in December 2012, an estimated 40% people above aged 25 years are diagnosed with high blood pressure in the U.S., and the number of patients with elevated blood pressure has increased from 600 million in 1980 to a billion in 2008.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in North America is expected to bolster the market growth

North America holds dominant position in the global swab market, owing to high prevalence of cardiovascular disease, which leads to angioplasty and other surgeries. According to the American Heart Association, 2016, cardiovascular diseases accounted for around 17.3 million deaths annually worldwide, whereas an estimated 23.3 million people are expected to die from cardiovascular disease by 2030.

Moreover, increasing geriatric population susceptible to cardiovascular disease in this region is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period. According to the American Heart Association, December 2015, an estimated 85.6 million Americans suffers from some form of cardiovascular disease and nearly 50% of African and America adults are diagnosed with cardiovascular disease in which women comprised around 48% and men around 46%

Key Players

Major players operating in the global swab market include Puritan Medical Products, Copan Diagnostics, Inc., Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, FI Medical MWE, Cleancross Co.,LTD., AdvaCare Systems, GPC Medical Ltd., Elmex Controls Pvt Ltd., and Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.