T-Mobile’s TV Service Plans Bolstered by Partnership with Viacom

The telecom company aims to disrupt the current television networks monopoly, with both live television and streaming services

Among US based telecom operators, only T-Mobile has shown an urgency to bring down internet prices, while spreading its reach. Earlier in March, 2019, the company announced a high speed internet plan for families, majorly in rural areas, at marginalized costs. The company even had plans to make the service eventually available to all US customers. The telecom giant has also had plans to launch a TV service, which they first announced in 2018, although they haven’t acted upon it yet. Now their prospects have been bolstered by their partnership with television production outlet, Viacom.

T-Mobile have previously expressed their desire to replace cable network, with an internet powered one. Their deal with Viacom, would allow them to host real time streams of popular channels such as Comedy Central, MTV, BET, Paramount, and Nickelodeon. The streaming platform, will initially be available only on mobile phones, and judging by the success of the initial phase, the company could roll out a comprehensive television service as well.

Other than popular television channels, the users can also choose from a range of other streaming services, and popular online content as well. In a promotional video, T-Mobile CEO, John Legere, can be seen demonstrating the features of the app, through which users can access platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, and others. Previously, T-Mobile announced that they plan to include free Netflix memberships with their family data plans, and with the 5G network on the verge, the company may well be able to actualize their plans to compete with conventional television networks, if not replace them altogether. The company has often ridiculed the oppressive nature of television network providers, it remains to be seen what kind of a change they can trigger.