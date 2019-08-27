Technological Outlook for New Generation Regional Passenger Aircraft

Researchers from University of Maribor evaluate the efficacy of hybrid aircraft and all-electric aircraft in reducing HC, CO, and NOx emissions and noise in the vicinity of airports

Increasing international and domestic travel has led to significant growth in air passenger transport. According to European Commission’s Annual Analyses of the EU Air Transport Market Technical Report, published in 2017, the revenue of the air passenger transport industry is projected to witness a growth rate of over of 4% during 2018-2037. Moreover, the number of aircrafts is expected to increase from 25,000 units in 2018 to 53,600 by 2037, according to FlightGlobal’s Flight Fleet Forecast 2018–2037. However, this increase is also expected to contribute to emission of hydrocarbons (HC), carbon monoxide (CO), and nitrides that contribute to global warming.

The Advisory Council for Aeronautical Research in Europe (ACRE) has set a target to reduce NOx emissions in air transport by 80% by 2020 and by 90% by 2050. The target for noise reduction is 50% by 2020 and 65% by 2050. Therefore, new aircraft designs focus on reducing noise and emissions for the new generation aircrafts. Now, a team of researchers from University of Maribor assessed the possibilities of introducing all-electric and/or hybrid aircraft in the segment of regional air transport services. The team found that hybrid (battery–conventional fuel) aircraft can be a potential solution to reduce NOx, HC, and CO emissions in the vicinity of airports.

Hybrid aircraft also produce significantly less noise during take-off, which can reduce noise pollution. Moreover, the adoption of hybrid or all-electric aircraft can benefit Scandinavian countries and the U.K. as these regions are major contributors of gas pollution by regional aircraft in EU. Hybrid aircraft can be laced with batteries that can enable all-electric take-off and landing. All-electric aircraft can be used with up to eight seats and short ranges. However, both all-electric and hybrid aircraft of current design fail to meet demands for services where long ranges with high speeds are expected. Therefore, hybrid aircraft model that combine a battery-driven propeller with a jet engine are preferred.

Moreover, aircraft shape and battery technology can be optimized for better results. According to the researchers, both all-electric and hybrid aircraft cannot significantly reduce the overall emissions of the greenhouse gases CO2 and NOx. CO2 emission can be reduced by using fuel-cell aircraft given that hydrogen is produced from renewable sources. Moreover, a fuel-cell aircraft is a viable economic option only when the price of hydrogen fuel is competitive w.r.t. price of kerosene, which is not the case, at present. The research was published in the journal MDPI Energies on May 16, 2019.