The Future of Healthcare Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Is Closer Than You Think

Kidney cancer or renal carcinoma affects kidney cells to grow out of control and restrict the function of normal cells. Several risk factors associated with kidney cancer includes smoking, obesity, workplace exposures substances such as cadmium, some herbicides, and organic solvents, particularly trichloroethylene; high blood pressure, advanced kidney disease, certain medicines, genetic and hereditary risk factors. Increasing exposure of these risk factors offers lucrative growth outlook in kidney cancer drugs market, in near future.

According to American Cancer Society, January 2018 data findings, kidney cancer is among the 10 most common cancers in the U.S. in both men and women. Men have a higher risk of developing kidney cancer, with about 1 in 48 men and 1 in 83 among women faces lifetime risk of developing kidney cancer. Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is most common type of kidney cancer among the all types of kidney cancer. In addition, according to same source; around 9 out of 10 kidney cancers are renal cell carcinomas. Increased prevalence of renal cell carcinoma among young population is expected to drive the adoption of kidney cancer drugs during the forecast period. By understanding the renal cell carcinoma pathways, and biologic agents targeting; the mTOR pathways were developed and being used in clinical trial management, for the treatment of kidney cancer. In 2017, U.S. FDA approved a bevacizumab biosimilar, bevacizumab-awwb, for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) and other advanced solid tumors. Although these agents improve survival, inevitably lead to generate acquired drug resistance, prompting efforts to develop combination regimens.

In recent times, combination immunotherapy strategies shows increasing trend for the treatment of patient suffering with kidney cancer, which offer lucrative growth opportunities in near future. In December 2017, the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to avelumab, PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, and axitinib, anti-VEGF tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), as a combination therapy for treatment-naive patients with advanced RCC. Furthermore, in January 2018, FDA granted the same designation to, lenvatinib mesylate, multi-TKI, and pembrolizumab, PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, as another combination for mRCC. Moreover, the field of initial treatment therapy for metastatic renal cell carcinoma is moving rapidly towards combination therapy.

The global kidney cancer drugs market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 4.6 billion in 2018, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2018–2026).

Request A Sample Copy:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2399

Various government and private organizations are focusing on increasing investment in R&D for developing new drugs and therapy for renal cell carcinoma and various types of cancers. This is owing to increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer, globally. In 2016, National Cancer Institute (NCI) invested US$ 3.9 billion for cancer research activities, which accounts for 70.8% of overall NCI’s 2016 budget. It invested around US$ 533 million on cancer detection and diagnostic research activities. Moreover, in 2016, NCI allocated 40.4% of its funds for Research Project Grants (RPGs). Furthermore, in 2017, NCI budget increased by US$ 454 million (8.7%) from previous year (2016) for cancer research activities. These increasing research and development (R&D) activities is expected to augment the revenue growth of global kidney cancer drugs market. Potential role of targeted drugs before kidney surgery are being studied to prevent cancer and the recurrence of cancer. Kidney cancer is most likely to response to immunotherapy, thereby boosting body’s immune response against cancer cells.

Most patients with kidney cancer come under geriatric population, with 64 years as the average age of people diagnosed with kidney cancer, which leads to fuel the growth of kidney cancer drugs market. American Cancer Society (ACS) released an estimate for kidney cancer in the U.S. for 2018, stating that around 63,340 new cases of kidney cancer (42,680 in men and 22,660 in women) will occur and around 14,970 people (10,010 men and 4,960 women) would die from this disease in 2018. In addition, according to the Cancer Research U.K., 2015, incidence of kidney cancer was relatively higher among patients in the age bracket 85–89 years, in the U.K. from 2013 to 2015. Additionally, 12,547 new cases of kidney cancer were registered in 2015.

Among region, North America is expected to be the most conducive region for growth of the kidney cancer drugs market, due to increased base population of kidney cancer, increased adoption of cancer therapeutics, and high presence of key drug manufacturers in this region, which are responsible in launching new drug medication for kidney cancer. For instance, according to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) International, 2015, around 60% of kidney cancer cases were registered in developed economies. Czech Republic recorded the highest rate of kidney cancer in 2012, followed by Slovakia, and the U.S. Moreover, the highest incidence of kidney cancer was found in North America and Europe, while the lowest incidence was reported in Africa and Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global kidney cancer drugs market include, Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, Genentech, Inc., Active Biotech AB, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Limited, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eisai Co., Ltd. and Exelixis, Inc.

Get PDF Brochure of This Business Report:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2399

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.