Thromboelastography Machine Market Best Productivity Supply Chain Relationship, Development by 2026

Thromboelastography (TEG) is a viscoelastic hemostatic assay that measures the visco-elastic properties of blood clot formation. It is mainly used in surgery and anesthesiology. These tests are capable of measuring coagulation factor function. Some other tests for blood coagulation includes prothrombin time (PT,INR) and partial thromboplastin time (aPTT). However, thromboelastography provides information regarding all components of hemostasis such as coagulation and platelet function. Also, TEG offers a particular advantage in diagnosing fibrinolysis. TEG machines are used for carrying out this test.

Increasing use of TEG machines for blood management has helped in predicting and managing bleeding disorders. It also helps in evaluating the risk for re-operation, which leads to cost saving, as it reduces unnecessary blood component transfusions. These machines have applications in hospitals, blood banks, pharmaceutical, and academic institutes.

Thromboelastography Machine Market – Dynamics

Increasing patient population suffering from lifestyle associated diseases and chronic blood disorder is expected to contribute to significant growth of the thromboelastography machine market. For instance, according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), about every 3 minutes, one person is diagnosed with blood cancer, which accounted for combined total of 174,250 people in the U.S. in 2017. Moreover, around 1,735,350 new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in 2018, which accounts for around 10% of the total U.S. population as per the data given by the Leukemia and Lymphoma society (LLS). Furthermore, rising awareness in the management of acute coagulopathy of trauma is expected to propel growth of the thromboelastography machine market.

Thromboelastography Machine Market – Regional Insights

Based on the region, the global thromboelastography machine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to be dominant in the global thromboelastography machine market during the forecast period. This is owing to developed healthcare infrastructure and rising R&D activities in the region. Moreover, growing incidence of surgeries and organ transplant procedures is expected to propel growth of the market. For instance, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 34,770 transplants were performed in the U.S in 2017.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the thromboelastography machine market during the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of TEG analyzers in diagnostic laboratories in this region. Moreover, increasing prevalence of hemostasis disorders has fuelled growth of thromboelastography machine market in this region. For instance, according to the World Federation of Hemophilia annual report, approximately 17,346 people were suffering from Hemophilia in India in 2015.

Thromboelastography Machine Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the thromboelastography machine markets include Haemonetics Corporation, Life Diagnostica, Hemologix s.r.l., Medirox AB, Instrumentation Laboratory, Diagnostica Stago and others. Key players in thromboelastography machine market are focusing on implementing strategies such as new product launches and acquisitions in order to retain dominant position in the market. For instance, in 2016, Instrumentation Laboratory (IL) acquired CA Casyso AG (Basel, Switzerland) and its Tem subsidiaries (Tem). This will help IL in expanding its product line in Hemostasis and Critical Care IVD and in viscoelastic testing.