Ticagrelor Market 2019 | Global Survey 2026 Market, Forecast Analysis Report By Product

Ticagrelor is used along with aspirin to prevent serious life-threatening problems associated with heart and blood vessels in people suffering with heart attack or severe chest pain. It is also used to prevent development of blood clots with coronary stents in patients having history of heart attack or severe chest pain. The global ticagrelor market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to high patient pool suffering from heart problems, increasing generic drug development, and improving market access scenarios.

The global ticagrelor market was valued at US$ 1,145.0 million in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Increasing burden of heart diseases has direct impact on global morbidity and mortality. For instance, according to American Heart Association and America Stroke Association report 2017 statistics update, cardiovascular disease is listed as the underlying cause of death, accounted for nearly 801,000 deaths in 2017, causing about 1 of every 3 deaths in the U.S. Same source also stated that about 92.1 million American adults were living with some form of cardiovascular disease or the after-effects of stroke in 2017.

Moreover, significant increase in the number of approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for ticagrelor will aid in the growth of ticagrelor market during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2018, USFDA permitted approval for ticagrelor tablets, manufactured by Alembic Pharmaceuticals, to reduce the rate of cardiovascular deaths and stroke in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS), or a history of myocardial infarction (MI).

Furthermore, instances of product failures will hamper growth of the ticagrelor market during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2016, drug Brilinta containing 90 mg ticagrelor manufactured by AstraZeneca plc failed to demonstrate its benefit over clopidogrel for a new indication in peripheral artery disease (PAD). This led to decreased shares of Brilinta by 1% in October 2016.

Ticagrelor Market- Regional Analysis

Regional segmentation of the global ticagrelor market comprises North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America holds the chief stake in the ticagrelor market, owing to increase in mergers and acquisitions of key players. For instance, in November 2017, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. entered into an exclusive, worldwide license agreement with MedImmune, the global biologics research and development arm of AstraZeneca, for PB2452 (formerly MEDI2452), a phase 1-ready reversal agent for ticagrelor. Ticagrelor binds reversibly with the receptors present on platelets.

Europe is also expected to observe significant growth in the global ticagrelor market, owing to increasing approvals for new ticagrelor formulation development in the region. For instance, in May 2017, the European Commission granted marketing authorization for AstraZeneca’s Brilique (ticagrelor) orodispersible tablets (ODT) as a new method of treatment administration. This tablet is effective for patients with difficulty in swallowing and in emergency cases.

Ticagrelor Market- Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the ticagrelor market include C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc, Natco Pharma Limited, Anhui Haikang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Avra Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

