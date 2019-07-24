Top 15 Petrochemicals Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future, 2018 to 2026

The Top 15 Petrochemicals Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

The Top 15 Petrochemicals Market research report further delivers an meticulous outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Top 15 Petrochemicals market growth, consumption volume, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period. Top 15 Petrochemicals Market Research report has split into type, as well as, applications to help the industry. This is mainly because of complete deep research and provided the current market situation apart from offering outlook.

Petrochemicals play an important role in the 21st century lifestyle and are utilized in various end use industries. The oil & gas Industry provides the feedstock in the form of crude oil, natural gas and their derivatives. Different kinds of processes employed on crude oil, and natural gas yield different products. The most sought-after product is ethylene, which holds a 25% market share in the global petrochemicals market. It is used as a feedstock for manufacture of polyethylene, polystyrene, ethylene glycol and ethanol. Ethylene is followed by benzene, propylene, xylene, butadiene in terms of market share. Some petrochemicals are used widely around the world in various application includes dyes, detergents, paint, plastic, rubber, textiles and fertilizers. The major drivers are the high dependency and lack of large scale alternatives to petrochemical products. The major competitor to petrochemicals are bio-based chemicals and as environmental consciousness increases, investment in bio-based chemicals is likely to escalate. In addition oil price instability also affects growth.

Top 15 Petrochemicals Market Taxonomy

On basis of type of Petrochemical

Ethylene

Propylene

Benzene

Butadiene

Xylenes

Toluene

On basis of type of Intermediate Chemicals

Methanol

Ethylene Oxide

Propylene Oxide

On basis of type of polymer

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyester (PET)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

On basis of End User Industry

Packaging

Automobile

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Aviation

Consumer Goods

Others



Leading Players in Top 15 Petrochemicals Market Includes: BASF SE, ExxonMobil, The Dow Chemical Company, Shell Chemical Company, SABIC, Sinopec Limited, Lyondell Basell Industries, Total S.A., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

Top 15 Petrochemicals Market Outlook – Surging demand in Asia-Pacific Augmenting Market Growth

Asia Pacific market is a major processing hub for petrochemicals with India, China, and South Korea being major drivers. Six of the world’s ten largest refineries are in Asia Pacific with the largest being Reliance owned Jamnagar Refinery. This region has recently observed an upturn in consumption due to increased population. China has also claimed to have the world’s largest shale reserves but is unable to develop them due to water shortages. Technological Advancement in shale gas extraction is expected to complement growth.

North America is a major processing hub. Feedstock is obtained from shale gas produced in the various US shale plays (Marcellus, Eagle-Ford, Permian, Barnett, Bakken and Niobrara). In addition, it is also one of the largest consumer of petrochemicals. Also, Middle East and North Africa are major sources of crude oil. There is also a significant presence of petrochemical industry in this region due to close proximity to crude oil source.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Top 15 Petrochemicals market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done.