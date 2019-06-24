Toyota, Suzuki Team up for Indian Market

The two auto makers have decided to team up and pool their resources, and create products mainly aimed at the Indian market

Two of the world’s largest mid-range car manufacturers, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Suzuki Motor Corporation, both based in Japan, have decided to make a collective effort to boost both their sales in the Indian auto market. Suzuki’s Indian collaboration with Maruti, is one of the most successful car companies in India, with almost unmatched sales numbers. However, the Indian car market is more diverse now, buyers are more educated about cars, but still have the “value for money” quotient in their minds. In 2017, Toyota and Suzuki, signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU), stating their intentions to pool their resources, the details of which, they have now announced.

The major aspect of this deal, is the company’s decision to cross badge their cars. Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, Baleno, which is currently the highest selling car in India, and compact SUV Vitara Brezza, and the sedan Ciaz, will be sold under Toyota branding. Cross badging is when auto makers switch models among themselves, and release them in the market after making some minor appearance changes, while the car essentially remains the same. In return, Toyota will provide Suzuki with their Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) technology, and will also help the company to locally procure HEV engines and batteries. The two companies have also expressed their plans to extend the supply of these cars to the African and European market.

So far there have been mixed reaction from financial experts regarding the association and Maruti Suzuki’s shares have plummeted down by 34%. “Access to Toyota’s technology will be key to future-proof Maruti’s long-term prospects, particularly in the electric vehicles segment. However, quid pro quo will inevitably mean concessions by Maruti, Suzuki’s crown jewel, in various forms, which investors need to factor,” said a report by Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd.