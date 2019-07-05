Traumatic Brain Injury Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Opportunities,Industry Outlook and Strategies 2019 to 2026

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a condition in which the brain is injured by external forces such as accidents, sports injuries, and sometimes physical aggression. According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) definition, TBI is disruption in the normal function of the brain that can be caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to the head, or penetrating head injury. TBI can affect a person physically and psychologically. Some of symptoms of TBI can be observed immediately after injury and other can arise after some time interval. TBI can be classified as mild and severe. Mild TBI can temporarily affect the brain cells while severe TBI can result in bruising, torn tissues, bleeding, and other physical damage to the brain. TBI shows several physical, sensory, and cognitive or mental symptoms. Complications associated with TBI include, altered consciousness, physical complication such as seizures, headache, vertigo, and infections (Meningitis), intellectual https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2496problem, communication problem, sensory problem, and degenerative brain diseases. Treatments for TBI are based on the severity of the injury.

Traumatic Brain Injury Therapeutics Market: Drivers

Similarly, in June 2016, Vasopharm GmbH, in collaboration with ICON plc, started phase 3 clinical study for VAS203 (Ronopterin) to evaluate its efficacy in patients with moderate and severe TBI (NOSTRA-III). The study is expected to be completed by June 2019.

Request A Sample Copy Of This Report:

http://bit.ly/2IlRfhi

However, delayed diagnosis of TBI may hinder the traumatic brain injury therapeutics market growth. After brain injury, brain undergoes hyper-metabolic state as it tries to protect itself after injury. This hyper-metabolic activity mask the symptoms of brain injuries which may result into delayed diagnosis of TBI.

Traumatic Brain Injury Therapeutics Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global traumatic brain injury therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the traumatic brain injury therapeutics market, owing to increasing incidences of TBI in the U.S. For instance, according to CDC, in 2013, around 2.5 million patients with TBI visited the emergency department and around 282,000 patients with TBI were hospitalized in U.S. Moreover, according to the same source, around 56,000 deaths are registered, annually due to TBI, accounting for 30% of all injury related deaths in U.S. Furthermore, Europe is expected to account for the second largest market share in the traumatic brain injury therapeutics market, owing to increasing government initiatives to develop new treatment options for TBI. For instance, in 2017, ICON plc. announced its contribution with pan-European traumatic brain injury (TBI) research study involving over 4,500 patients in 65 sites in 20 European countries. ICON provided site management and source data verification (SDV) services to the study. The study was initiated with the support of European Union.

Key players operating in the global traumatic brain injury therapeutics market include, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Akorn Pharmaceuticals, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Invagen pharms, Lupin, Apotex Inc., Mylan N.V., Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Oxygen Biotherapeutics Inc., and Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Get PDF Brochure of This Business Report:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2496

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Mr.Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave,

#3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Tel: +1-206-701-6702

Email:[email protected]