Two Ukrainians Sued By Facebook Over Data-Stealing

The social platform has sued two Ukrainian men for stealing private data through fake browsing extensions.

The American social networking company has sued two men from Ukraine origin for creating deceptive browsing extensions and Facebook apps that extracted private information of the user and posted ads on the user’s timeline. The two developers have been identified as Gorbachov and Gleb Sluchevsky.

The identified fraudsters enticed users with “who you like” quizzes and horoscope games that depicted genuine Facebook logo at first but later asked for installing ads that would extract information of the friend list regardless of the fact that the user operated through a private account. Gorbachov and Sluchevsky have been accused for violation of Computer Fraud and Abuse Act by illegally accessing data, breach of contract, misleading the social platform and serving their own ads instead of the company’s ads. The apps they developed were hosted on a number of sites such as megatest.online, testsuper.su, testsuper.net, supertest.name, fquiz.com, and funnytest.pro, which mainly advertised towards Ukrainian audience. Once the users browsed these sites, they would be forced to push the notifications which later installed browser extensions. These extensions were attached with codes inserting ads on the user’s timeline. The damage done to the official site includes 63,000 reported infections between the year 2017 and 2018 and the company spend approximately 75,000 US dollars looking for intrusion.

The lawsuit filed discourages such violations and frauds however, the case has a limited effect in this scenario since the American based company cannot force the two developers to come to the country. Nevertheless, this case in addition to similar cases in the past have polished Facebook’s image considering the fact that the company is taking aggressive measures against data stealers and vouch not to tolerate privacy scandals. The lawsuit was reported by The Daily Beast and Law 360 on March 8, 2019.