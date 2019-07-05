Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Research – Market Forecast, Share, And Size

Typhoid fever, also simply called as typhoid is a bacterial infection caused by Salmonella typhi, also known as Salmonella enterica serotype Typhi. The typhoid fever is usually caused due to ingestion of contaminated food or water. Typhoid vaccines prevents typhoid fever and provide protection against it. World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended three typhoid vaccines for use, which include live attenuated vaccine, capsular polysaccharide vaccines, and conjugate vaccine

Increasing government initiatives promoting and advancing development of innovative products

Organizations such as World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and others are highly active in creating awareness regarding typhoid and driving immunization efforts against such diseases

For instance, in October 2017, WHO recommended introduction of typhoid vaccine for children over six months in endemic countries. It also recommended catch-up vaccination whenever possible, prioritizing children and adolescents up to 15 years of age.

Moreover, World Health Organization (WHO), pre-qualified a typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) Typbar TCV, manufactured by Bharat Biotech in December 2017. WHO pre-qualification enables the procurement and supply of this vaccine to UNICEF, the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), and GAVI (a vaccine alliance) supported countries. Such frequent initiatives taken by various organizations is expected to support the market growth over the forecast period.

High prevalence of typhoid in various emerging economies is expected to rise the demand for typhoid vaccines in near future and fuel global typhoid fever vaccines market growth. For instance, according to the International Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimates in 2016, around 12 million cases of typhoid fever were reported resulting in around 130,000 deaths globally

The global typhoid fever vaccines market size was valued at US$ 225.0 Mn in 2018, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Asia Pacific is expected to be most lucrative region for typhoid fever vaccines market growth, owing to countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are endemic to typhoid wherein the demand for typhoid vaccine is every high. For instance, according to the data published by Med India around 18, 45,997 cases of typhoid were found in India in 2015. Furthermore, presence of key typhoid vaccine manufacturers in region and development and launch of novel vaccines by them is also expected to drastically drive market growth over the forecast period

For instance, Bharat Biotech and Bio-Med Private Limited are two India-based typhoid vaccine manufacturer in Asia Pacific. In 2013, Bharat Biotech launched its new clinically proven conjugate Typhoid vaccine namely Typbar-TCV, which offers long-term protection and can be given to children as young as six months.

Currently, there is only one typhoid conjugate vaccine that has been prequalified by WHO (Typbar TCV) to treat young children below two years of age. Typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) is more effective at preventing the disease than other available vaccines. It is long lasting, provides protection for at least five years and possibly longer, as compared to just two years for earlier typhoid vaccines.

Childhood vaccination schedules are still devoid of a typhoid vaccine. However, with introduction of Typbar TCV, the scenario is expected to change, as these vaccines would be included in the childhood vaccination schedules giving immunity against typhoid to infants early. Typhoid conjugate vaccine increased the immunization age range to include children under age two, a particularly vulnerable and typhoid susceptible part of the population. Manufacturers can develop novel typhoid vaccine with better and longer clinical protection, broader target age range (including children <2 years of age), cost effectiveness, and other factors, which are not met by currently available vaccines

Key players operating in the typhoid fever vaccines market include GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Sanofi SA, Bharat Biotech, Bio-Med Pvt. Ltd., PT Bio Farma, PaxVax, Inc. Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd., and Prokarium

